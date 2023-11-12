What Kind of Man Does a Woman Need?

In emotional relationships, whether a woman likes someone is often not decided at first sight.

If a man does well in these aspects, it will be difficult for women to forget him.

Let the woman be willing to follow him, accompany him, guard him, and spend every memorable day with him.

…

01 A man with high emotional intelligence who will take care of his partner

The level of a woman’s emotional intelligence is often not very useful in men’s affairs. On the contrary, women’s unique sixth sense is very accurate.

A man’s emotional intelligence is the key to whether he can win a woman’s heart.

In life, some men only know how to talk quickly and speak without thinking through their brains. They unknowingly hurt women. Afterward, they still feel that they are upright and they are born this way and cannot change it.

In fact, some men like to attribute their uneducated appearance to their zodiac signs and personality issues.

You thought he would change, but behind his back he was only thinking about how to change you. If he couldn’t change you, he was thinking about how to lie to you so that you wouldn’t know.

This kind of man cannot be summarized by emotional intelligence.

A man with truly high emotional intelligence will put down his work and come straight to you when you need him. Because he knows that you are the most important, money can be earned again, but if you lose it, you will never find it again.

A man with truly high emotional intelligence knows how to protect his shortcomings, especially the woman he loves. He will not let you lose face at any time. He knows what to do to resolve your inner uneasiness.

A man with truly high emotional intelligence will not speculate on your thoughts all day long and then do the opposite of you. He can understand you by a look or a small movement, even if you sit quietly without talking, he can feel your mood, whether it is good or bad.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

…

02 A man in good health who can accompany his partner

At any time, having a good body means having everything.

If a person does not have good health and two people live together and take bottles of medicine all day long, people will become tired after a long time.

Life is so long, that no one knows who will go ahead of whom, not to mention, a person’s health is not good at the beginning.

I remember a man who married a woman through a blind date after he passed the marriageable age.

Because the woman suffered from a congenital disease and was infertile, the man and the woman discussed and adopted a child together.

Later, the child gradually grew up, lively and happy, and the family of three lived happily.

One day, the woman died of a sudden illness, and the young child could only cry weakly.

The man is extremely sad every day. While missing her, he is dependent on each other with his children.

People, when you are young, don’t rely on your good health to stay up late, overeat, and don’t know how to restrain yourself. Once you get older, all the problems will come together.

And the cause of all this is because of the karma you planted when you were young.

Sometimes, people still have to believe in their fate. Although there are hundreds of causes for all diseases, there must also be reasons why you don’t cherish yourself and take care of yourself.

If you don’t have a good body, how can you accompany your partner?

…

03 An enterprising man who can satisfy his partner

A man who is ambitious and strives to make progress is another level of protection for women.

We all know that marriage is based on a material foundation.

The material foundation is high or low, but marriage is not.

Compared with a man who is lazy, has no ambition to make progress, and waits to die, finding a man who can at least put in effort and dedication in his career is the best choice for a woman.

After all, love is different from marriage. Marriage is like a money-burning machine. From the moment you set foot in it, you have to face reality.

Therefore, whether it is a man or a woman, if you like it, then make your own achievements in the career you pursue.

All endings in the world are not constant. The only thing that changes is the human heart, just you.

When you can change it, give it your all.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Mubariz Mehdizadeh on Unsplash