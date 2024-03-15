Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / What Love Really Is — And What It Isn’t

What Love Really Is — And What It Isn’t

What is the meaning of the word “love”? We need to know if we are ever to succeed at loving.

by Leave a Comment

Love is so essential to us, but so little understood. Love is easily confused with feelings and behaviors that are common in close relationships, but aren’t really loving. If we don’t make the distinction, we risk forming impressions of love that make us wary. We end up afraid to give our hearts fully, and reluctant to accept love from others. How sad!

The lack of understanding about love also leaves humanity without a guiding star to aspire toward. How can we improve our love-ability when we don’t know what to tune for, and what to tune out in our loving? Jaded by experiences of “love” that are really experiences of unlove, we may give up on love that’s worthy of the name.

A dear friend of mine, David Truman, wrote a song about this, expressing his own search for the true meaning of love, and his desire to give it.

Care’s a Word I Know the Meaning To

Love, what’s the meaning of the word
It’s so absurd
The meaning is blurred
Like hurting friends

Love, what’s the purpose of the game
A pain is a pain
By any other name
Until it ends

Tell you what it means to me
I don’t ever want to see
A broken heart
Never wanna let you down
If I have to be a clown
I’ll make you laugh
I care for you
Care’s a word I know the meaning to

In the coming days I will be writing about this question here on Medium, and I invite you all to write about it too.

If you wish to share your thoughts, please join me in considering this subject.

 

 

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

 

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

Photo credit: iStock.com

About Living by Heart

I’m a writer and mentor, learning to live a life of love and helping others do the same. Close friends and I maintain cardsforliving.com for this purpose.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@LivingByHeart

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x