What Makes Them Stay — They Can’t See It

The manipulation is subtle and the realization often comes too late.

Over the past 6 years, Donald Trump has systematically abused the American people through lies and manipulation. He has successfully victimized millions of the most unlikely people. In both Presidential elections that Trump took part in, his base remained the same. White, middle-class, men with no college education. While there are clearly outliers in the group, that demographic continues to make up the largest portion of his followers.

The majority of Trump supporters are not Proud Boys. They’re not white supremacists. They’re not anti-women or misogynistic. They are truly the salt of the American way of life. These are the guys who grew up in a small town. They help you move, they have backyard BBQs, they go boating on their weekends. They are hard-working, family-raising, God-fearing, American men. Good men. And, they are being exploited in a way that has never been seen before.

To stop the abuse, we have to first recognize it.

When we shine the light of truth on his words, Trump shows his hand over and over.

Donald Trump works hard to give the illusion that he is just like the men to whom he is speaking. He chooses not to talk about his own college education and in fact, it is left out of some biographical information available online. He calls out other politicians using language that one might hear at a corner bar and punctuates words like “truth” while actually giving very little information and often outright lying.

The fact is I give people what they need and deserve to hear — exactly what they don’t get from politicians — and that is The Truth. Our country is a mess right now and we don’t have time to pretend otherwise. We don’t have time to waste on being politically correct. — Donald Trump, Crippled America: How to Make America Great Again (2015)

The use of fatalistic language while also giving his victims the idea that they are more important than anyone else is a common tool utilized by Donald Trump. This is a clear use of the reality of white privilege. These men have been told quietly and systematically their entire lives that they are the ‘ruling class’ and that they ought to have the best. They believe this, though they often don’t even know they do.

Our allies are not paying their fair share… The countries we are defending must pay for the cost of this defense, and if not, the U.S. must be prepared to let these countries defend themselves. We have no choice. — Donald Trump, Foreign Policy Speech (27 April 2016)

As with any abuser, Donald Trump creates an illusion of conspiracy when he speaks to his followers. He makes the situation urgent and proclaims himself the only one who will do what is necessary. They can’t count on anyone else, but they can count on him, he tells them. He carefully crafts the image of himself as a “common man”, leaving out his born with wealth, elite lifestyle, and rich friends.

It is finally time for a straightforward assessment of the state of our nation. I will present the facts plainly and honestly. We cannot afford to be so politically correct anymore.

So if you want to hear the corporate spin, the carefully-crafted lies, and the media myths — the Democrats are holding their convention next week. Go there.

But here, at our convention, there will be no lies. We will honor the American people with the truth, and nothing else. — Donald Trump, 2016 Republican National Convention (21 July 2016)

Apologies are often tools used by abusive persons, they may be given often and yet seem insincere. They may be given rarely, used as a sort of carrot on a stick. The apology will often include some sort of victim-blaming or sympathy garnering language. The one thing that will almost always be present is an attack on someone else who is “worse”.

I’ve never said I’m a perfect person, nor pretended to be someone that I’m not. I’ve said and done things I regret, and the words released today on this more than a decade-old video are one of them. Anyone who knows me, know these words don’t reflect who I am. I said it, I was wrong, and I apologize. … I’ve said some foolish things, but there is a big difference between the words and actions of other people. Bill Clinton has actually abused women and Hillary has bullied, attacked, shamed and intimidated his victims. We will discuss this more in the coming days. See you at the debate on Sunday.” — Donald Trump, (Oct. 8, 2016)

The use of this sort of language “it’s hard to explain” is one way the abuser creates sympathy for themselves in the minds of the victims. Donald Trump tells his followers often and in so many words, “People don’t understand me.” This tactic is used to create an individual bond with the victim, subconsciously the message is, “they don’t understand me, but you do and I understand you, too.” This furthers his agenda by fostering the “we’re in this together” feeling while forgetting that he is actually part of the upper echelon that he rails against so often.

It’s hard to explain. I don’t care about anything having to do with anything having to do with anything other than the country. — Donald Trump, New York Times Interview (November 23, 2016)

The truth has no value to an abusive person. Donald Trump has consistently and repeatedly both before and during his Presidency made outrightly false statements. They are, however, confirming falsehoods that many of his followers already believe, validating their beliefs to foster a false sense of unity.

For many decades, we’ve enriched foreign industry at the expense of American industry, subsidized the armies of other countries while allowing for the very sad depletion of our military. We’ve defended other nations’ borders while refusing to defend our own and spent trillions and trillions of dollars overseas while America’s infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay. — Donald Trump, Inaugural Address (January 2017)

Abusers work constantly to convince their victims that no one else cares about them, this creates a divide between the victim and the rest of the world. Donald Trump regularly makes claims about the things he is doing that no one else has done, these claims are often disingenuous and sometimes outright lies.

By the way, just a question, did President Obama ever come to a jamboree? — Donald Trump, 2017 National Scout Jamboree (July 24, 2017)

The process of grooming a victim is often ongoing, even as the abuse is escalating. Donald Trump repeatedly alludes to behavior that would be easily viewed as unacceptable by most Americans. He will deny his intent when questioned and use common gaslighting tactics against the questioner. Yet, clearly, he did warn us all that he would like to give being “President for Life” a try someday.

Don’t forget China’s great, and Xi is a great gentleman. He’s now president for life. President for life. And he’s great. And look, he was able to do that. I think it’s great. Maybe we’ll have to give that a shot someday. — Donald Trump, Fundraiser, Mar-a-Lago (3 March 2018)

Abusive people like Donald Trump uphold their own virtues and use outright lies to make others look bad while they are openly engaging in the behaviors they rail against. Here, he rails against the very process used to bring his wife’s family to the US. It should also be noted that way he represents the process here is not what it looks like in reality.

How about chain migration? How about that? Somebody comes in, he brings his mother, and his father, and his aunt and uncle, 15 times removed. He brings them all. — Donald Trump, Rally in Ohio (August 2018)

Donald Trump’s ego is no secret, which is common with abusive persons. He regularly strokes his own and uses any chance he can find to tell the stories of other people who think he is as amazing he does. He tells these stories even when they were provably untrue, counting on his loyal victims to believe his words.

In fact, I think I can say this, Prime Minister Abe of Japan gave me the most beautiful copy of a letter that he sent to the people who give out a thing called the Nobel Prize. He said: “I have nominated you, respectfully, on behalf of Japan. I am asking them to give you the Nobel Peace Prize.” I said, ‘Thank you.’

We do a lot of good work. This administration does a tremendous job and we don’t get credit for it. So Prime Minister Abe gave me — I mean it’s the most beautiful five-page letter, Nobel Prize, he sent it to them. You know why? Because he had rocket ships and he had missiles flying over Japan, and they had alarms going off — you know that. Now all of the sudden they feel good, they feel safe. I did that. — Donald Trump, Declaration of National Emergency (Feb 2019)

The use of vague unprovable language is common for abusers. This allows for many defenses including denial and deception. Donald Trump routinely says a lot while saying very little and regularly comes back with personal attacks, victim-blaming, or claims to be a victim when questioned.

Hello, everybody. The economic numbers just came out; they’re very, very good. Our country is doing unbelievably well, economically. Most of you don’t report that, because it doesn’t sound good from your perspective. But the country is doing really, really well. We have a lot of very exciting things going on. A lot of companies will be announcing shortly they’re moving back into the United States. They’re all coming back. They want to be where the action is. — Donald Trump (April 2019)

Donald Trump frequently used overt threats against those who dared to question him to prove his alpha status to his followers. This is a common tactic used by abusers to “show” their victims that they are powerful and can use that power at will.

“I said, you know, you don’t like me and I don’t like you. I never have liked you and you never liked me but you’re going to support me because you’re a rich guy. And if you don’t support me, you’re going to be so goddamn poor you’re not going to believe it.” — Donald Trump, to an un-named business man (July 2019)

It is important to understand that the people who are most affected by the rancor and lies spewed by Donald Trump and those in his circle are the same men who come from a history of supremacy that they were never forced to face.

They don’t recognize the bias in their own lives or the privilege they enjoy because they have never been presented with it in a real or meaningful way.

The towns and counties they live in are are predominately white. They have no real frame of reference for the case that Trump and other Republicans in power say is being made against them. When they’re told that their way of life is “under attack”, they believe it, even if they don’t really see it.

It’s hard to understand if you’ve never sat down with these men (and women) but it’s a fact.

They have no real proof that elimination of systemic racism, green energy, foreign aid, immigration reform, et al will negatively affect their lives. They’ve been sold that lie by angry and abusive men who actually WILL lose power when these changes are made. And, because of the cycle of abuse that they can’t see, they believe it.

The story that needs to be told and told loudly is that it is not the lives of these American men that will be altered by social progress, it is the power of the men in charge that will be lost. That is the real reason behind the vitriol and hate espoused by these elites. It is not out of care or concern for the everyday American, it is fear of losing control.

