What Makes You Ghost Someone?

1. They are afraid.

When fantasy edges closer to reality, they chicken out. They like the “idea” of cheating, but they will never follow through.

AP Buyer’s Remorse

Backing out of an affair coward style

medium.com

2. They have a morals.

The ghoster might be overwhelmed with the ramifications of their choices.

“I am better than this!” they declare. They have a moral quandary to tackle.

Trying Adultery on For Size

Not Starting an Affair

medium.com

3. They are game players.

Some not-so-lovely cheaters like to toy with their victims/affair partners. They don’t have a conscience. Once their need for attention is met, then they bail.

Why This Player Stopped Playing

When a man had enough of adultery

medium.com

4. They avoid confrontation.

They don’t want to anger or upset their partner so they avoid it at all costs. Ghosting is easier than communicating their needs.

It’s Ghosting 101.

The “Fear of Being Ghosted” Syndrome

Knowing how to play the texting game when looking for a lover

medium.com

5. They feel guilty.

The ghoster is filled with guilt over their potential indiscretions.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Ah, the guilt Kings and Queens. My, how I despise them. My sociopathic tendencies have precluded endless remorse.

“I’m a cheetah!” I gleefully exclaim.

Guilt Kings and Queens

When they choke and can’t follow through

medium.com

6. They got caught.

Their lack of OPSEC got them.

The Myth of “Not Getting Caught”

OPSEC and other Lies

medium.com

7. They found someone else.

You were replaced.

I know you don’t want to hear it.

No good solution for this one. Guys, read this one below if you want some tips to keep her.

How To Please Your Lover in an Affair

Sex Tips for Guys

medium.com

8. They didn’t like you.

Scratch and sniff test not passed. They didn’t like how you looked. Or acted. Or whatever.

Don’t take it personally. There is someone for everyone. Even in this “lifestyle.” You shouldn’t fret too much — getting laid isn’t exactly rocket science.

Work on being confident. Knowing what you have to offer. BE the best you can be.

Being Too Thirsty Looking for a Lover

When you are parched but you can’t show it.

medium.com

9. They thought you were nuts.

Avoid being made into a lampshade at all costs.

That’s my motto.

If you are too weird, too creepy, or too crazy; you are getting ghosted.

The “ick” factor is real. Believe me. Read my Adult Friend Finder Fails below to get a hint of the nutso guys I came across in my search for a lover.

Adult Friend Finder Fails

My Sordid Search for a Lover

medium.com

10. They know you in “real life.”

I can’t tell you how many men I saw from my community on shady-as-fuck cheating sites.

“Hey, I actually know you,” I wrote. “I’d totally be on board but it is a little too close to home,” I explained.

“Wow. How?”

“School functions.”

“Our kids are the same age?” he asked.

“Yeah…and I’ve seen you in church. LOL. Believe me, I’ve always fantasized about you. It’s too damn bad we can’t hook up.”

“Might make it more exciting!” he answered.

“Thinking with your dick? Hmmm…haha. Nope. I can’t take the risk.”

There is a certain level of “too close for comfort” in adultery land. Also why I wouldn’t fuck my super hot neighbor.

TakeAway

These are some of the TOP ten motives why someone may ghost you. The reasons are like the 31 flavors of Baskin Robbins ice cream. Each day of the month has a different tasty concoction. Not so much in this lifestyle. We get plenty of tricks, not treats.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Stefano Pollio on Unsplash