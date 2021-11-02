What Men Want

Women always think that men just want sex. Sure men love sex. Most women do too. What’s not to like?

What women don’t often realise is why men want sex. It is a way to feel love.

Yes, men want love, just like women do.

When my man was inside me, I often held his butt, as if pulling him closer, deeper. He always says that it makes him feel loved and welcomed. We often take time without moving to touch each other and kiss while we are thus connected.

Often he will put his feet in my lap for a foot massage. He loves his rubbed, especially after a long dog walk. More frequently, he will lay his head in my lap for a head rub. He likes his hair messed up, and the feel of my hand stroking his scalp.

If my fingers reach his ear lobes, he very nearly purrs like a contented tiger. I see the bliss on his lovely face and often this becomes a cue for deeper intimacy.

Men play at sex to get love while women also do the same. It is not the opposite as the saying went…that we play at sex to get love while men play at love to get sex…

Men want embraces and hugs just like we do, they just have more testosterone so they seek love through sex much of the time.

A man needs a place of shelter in a relationship just as women do. They need emotional safety, a haven, a person with whom they can be completely themselves. Happy, excited, and feeling loss, disappointment and loss.

A good man needs a good partner. A listener, a massager of heads. Stop moaning about men and be someone they want to be with.

