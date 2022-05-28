What No One Tells You About Becoming a Mother

And I’m not being dramatic about the motherhood experience. Sciences have proven that a woman’s brain takes a 360-degree turn before childbirth.

The pain a woman faces during pregnancy and childbirth has different levels. First, you endure long hours of contraction, which is worst than menstrual pain. Then comes the pain radiating from the cervix through the abdomen, groin, and back. Stabbing you in the stomach, paralyzing your legs, makes you not even want to move.

We go through life trying to do everything possible for our children, but there are times we feel as if the world is collapsing under our feet. Sometimes when I think of having a second baby, the pain scares the shit out of me. But the joy gives me courage.

Motherhood can be so tiresome, difficult, challenging, and at times, heart-breaking, but becoming a mother changed my life.

It changed me personally for the better, and I believe most mothers will agree.

Moms grow new hearts during pregnancy

Psychological changes during pregnancy

The brains of pregnant women undergo a radical transformation thanks to hormonal fluctuations. In fact, mothers’ brains change more during pregnancy and after childbirth than at any other time in life, including puberty.

In 2010, a brain scan study found 19 women before and after giving birth and found that the mothers’ brains increased shortly after giving birth.

Changes in the brain may be related to how different maternal skills develop. As our brain grows, hormones, including estrogen, oxytocin, and prolactin, increase.

During the various stages of pregnancy, a mother’s brain partially rewires to better detect danger with a certain sensitivity to angry or scared facial expressions.

The strongest vigilance for threats appears to occur during the second and third trimesters, and some researchers think it’s because a mother’s brain builds new synapses to help her adapt to motherhood.

It makes sense because she has improved learning and spatial skills and is willing to defend herself from predators.

Mothers are faced with a dilemma to either stay in their nest, protect their children and keep them warm, or find food to keep them from starving but risk exposing their children to danger.

Mothers who do not naturally experience a brain reward response when interacting with their baby can develop mental illness and usually become a danger to themselves and the baby. Seeing their baby cry activates a part of the brain associated with pain, dishonesty, or disgust.

A recent survey of over 14,000 women suggested that women with three or more children have a 12% lower risk of dementia. Another study proved that 45% of women have an increased risk of anxiety, depression, and even post-traumatic stress disorder during childbirth.

But many dangerous and dull mental problems haunt mothers, especially when they switch to nurturing mode.

Motherhood changes women more than men will ever comprehend

Physiological changes that affect mothers

Scientists discover fetal cells in the craziest places. Our children colonize our lungs, spleen, kidneys, thyroid, and skin. Their cells are deposited in our bone marrow and in our breasts. More often than not, these changes remain permanent.

If you take the time to really examine moms, you’ll find that moms aren’t that ordinary. Mothers often look very different from the rest of humanity.

Our entire physical self is in transition during pregnancy. Our moles can darken, our voices get deeper. Our noses swell, our curves flatten, and our nails fall out. Our hair can change color, curl, or shade.

When we belch, it is as if we have swallowed a cyclone bomb. The bile in our liver can stop flowing, leaving us itchy like the dickens. And we become more adorable to mosquitoes due to our increased body temperature and carbon dioxide emissions.

Motherhood is about strength

We tend to focus our attention on the joys of motherhood. However, being a mother isn’t as simple as riding the baby’s fumes and making their button noses twitch.

As usual, pain is accompanied by pleasure, and motherhood should not be forced on anyone.

Women need to be emotionally prepared for the changes that come with pregnancy. Those who accidentally get pregnant often regret the consequences of sex.

I was so lucky to have a mom like mine and a fantastic support system that helped me become the best mom I could be, and I’m so grateful to be a part of a community nurturing another generation.

The whole maternal cords are tied in many systems to pleasure, stress, memory, fear, pain, love, and pretty much everything hormonal — and the more these connections flare-up, the stronger we become.

Because we have already done the hardest part: giving birth, we become brave. Braver than we could ever imagine. Our children become the center of our world. We can do anything to protect them. To give our children the life we never had.

Even better, because bravery is our greatest gift, mothers are ready to weather any storm in the future.

