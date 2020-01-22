Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / What The Heck is Self-Love? [Podcast]

What The Heck is Self-Love? [Podcast]

The most masculine thing you can do is love yourself.

by Leave a Comment

You are worthy of love

No, we aren’t talking about masturbation.

Listen to Real Men Feel, #161, “What The Heck is Self-Love?” here:

Mid-life dating and relationship coach, speaker and author, Jonathon Aslay, joins us to discuss self-love; what it can do for us, how we might achieve it, and why so many men are resistant to it. Jonathon is the author of, “What The Heck Is Self-Love Anyway?

“Nothing triggers someone’s lack of self-worth like the dating process.” ~ Jonathon Aslay

This is a wide-ranging conversation touching on awareness, victimhood, responsibility, heart-breaking moments, and grieving with love. We touch on aspects of self-love and what gets in our way to experience it. Show yourself some love and give it a listen, then take some new actions.

Topics and Questions Include:

  • (1:25) What does it mean to really love yourself?
  • (3:20) Why would someone want to love themselves?
  • (5:20) Loving yourself doesn’t mean you are always on top of the world and feeling great.
  • (7:28) Is awareness a big key, so we know when am I nurturing myself and when am I avoiding feeling something?
  • (8:44) I know it was a horrible experience that got you to look more closely at self-love, can you tell us about that?
  • (13:13) Do most people embark on a soul-searching journey only after something painful?
  • (15:06) I’ve often heard you need to love yourself before you can love someone else, is that just selfish and egotistical?
  • (16:54) The strongest thing a man can do for himself.
  • (19:46) What are some signs that you don’t love yourself?
  • (23:01) Why are so many men resistant to self-love?
  • (24:32) Since boys are often taught not to feel, does that mean we can learn to feel? Is this a learnable skill?
  • (27:22) Can you share any techniques to better understand or even create a sense of self-love?
  • (35:42) Being right or wrong related to the ego.
  • (37:37) What are some of the most comment complaints women have when it comes to dating men?
  • (40:00) Exploring emotional unavailability in men.
  • (42:30) Can you share a habit, practice, program, or book that has helped you?
  • (44:08) What is one thing you wish more men knew?
  • (48:26) What are you proud of?
  • (50:15) What are you looking forward to?
  • (53:42) Get the first two chapters of his book for free.

◊♦◊

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Watch Real Men Feel, #161, What The Heck is Self-Love?, December 10, 2019

“Faith and trust in oneself, that is the essence of what loving yourself is.” ~ Jonathon Aslay

Learn more about Jonathon at JonathonAslay.com. Follow him on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
Grab the first two chapters of What The Heck is Self-Love Anyway?

Check out the many books mentioned, The Untethered Soul, A Return to Love, The Four Agreements, What The Heck Is Self-Love Anyway?, plus everything by Wayne Dyer and Abraham-Hicks.

Let us know what you thought here in the comments or shoot an email to [email protected].

Subscribe to the podcast at RealMenFeel.org/iTunes

Like the Real Men Feel show on Facebook facebook.com/realmenfeelshow

Scroll down to the author bio for all the links to access more #RealMenFeel

A version of this post was previously published on RealMenFeel.org and is republished here with permission from the author.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all-access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class, and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group, and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 


Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

About Real Men Feel

Real Men Feel encourages men to allow, share and feel whatever is going on for them. All human beings have the right to be human, the right to feel and express all of their emotions. You define what it means to be a man. Your definition is the only one that matters. 

The Real Men Feel Show is a weekly podcast hosted by RMF founder, Andy Grant.

Subscribe to the Real Men Feel podcast in iTunes

See a directory of past shows here.

Like the show on Facebook facebook.com/realmenfeelshow

Watch Real Men Feel on YouTube

Join our private Facebook group: facebook.com/groups/realmenfeel/
Enjoy Real Men Feel on Stitcher, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Pippa, and other top podcast outlets.

Let us know what you thought here in the comments or shoot an email to [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.