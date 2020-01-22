What The Heck is Self-Love? [Podcast]

No, we aren’t talking about masturbation.
Listen to Real Men Feel, #161, “What The Heck is Self-Love?” here:
Mid-life dating and relationship coach, speaker and author, Jonathon Aslay, joins us to discuss self-love; what it can do for us, how we might achieve it, and why so many men are resistant to it. Jonathon is the author of, “What The Heck Is Self-Love Anyway?”
“Nothing triggers someone’s lack of self-worth like the dating process.” ~ Jonathon Aslay
This is a wide-ranging conversation touching on awareness, victimhood, responsibility, heart-breaking moments, and grieving with love. We touch on aspects of self-love and what gets in our way to experience it. Show yourself some love and give it a listen, then take some new actions.
Topics and Questions Include:
- (1:25) What does it mean to really love yourself?
- (3:20) Why would someone want to love themselves?
- (5:20) Loving yourself doesn’t mean you are always on top of the world and feeling great.
- (7:28) Is awareness a big key, so we know when am I nurturing myself and when am I avoiding feeling something?
- (8:44) I know it was a horrible experience that got you to look more closely at self-love, can you tell us about that?
- (13:13) Do most people embark on a soul-searching journey only after something painful?
- (15:06) I’ve often heard you need to love yourself before you can love someone else, is that just selfish and egotistical?
- (16:54) The strongest thing a man can do for himself.
- (19:46) What are some signs that you don’t love yourself?
- (23:01) Why are so many men resistant to self-love?
- (24:32) Since boys are often taught not to feel, does that mean we can learn to feel? Is this a learnable skill?
- (27:22) Can you share any techniques to better understand or even create a sense of self-love?
- (35:42) Being right or wrong related to the ego.
- (37:37) What are some of the most comment complaints women have when it comes to dating men?
- (40:00) Exploring emotional unavailability in men.
- (42:30) Can you share a habit, practice, program, or book that has helped you?
- (44:08) What is one thing you wish more men knew?
- (48:26) What are you proud of?
- (50:15) What are you looking forward to?
- (53:42) Get the first two chapters of his book for free.
◊♦◊
Watch Real Men Feel, #161, What The Heck is Self-Love?, December 10, 2019
“Faith and trust in oneself, that is the essence of what loving yourself is.” ~ Jonathon Aslay
Learn more about Jonathon at JonathonAslay.com. Follow him on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
Grab the first two chapters of What The Heck is Self-Love Anyway?
Check out the many books mentioned, The Untethered Soul, A Return to Love, The Four Agreements, What The Heck Is Self-Love Anyway?, plus everything by Wayne Dyer and Abraham-Hicks.
Let us know what you thought here in the comments or shoot an email to [email protected].
Subscribe to the podcast at RealMenFeel.org/iTunes
Like the Real Men Feel show on Facebook facebook.com/realmenfeelshow
Scroll down to the author bio for all the links to access more #RealMenFeel
A version of this post was previously published on RealMenFeel.org and is republished here with permission from the author.
—
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all-access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class, and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group, and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash
Leave a Reply
.