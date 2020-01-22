What The Heck is Self-Love? [Podcast]

No, we aren’t talking about masturbation.

Listen to Real Men Feel, #161, “What The Heck is Self-Love?” here:



Mid-life dating and relationship coach, speaker and author, Jonathon Aslay, joins us to discuss self-love; what it can do for us, how we might achieve it, and why so many men are resistant to it. Jonathon is the author of, “What The Heck Is Self-Love Anyway?”

“Nothing triggers someone’s lack of self-worth like the dating process.” ~ Jonathon Aslay

This is a wide-ranging conversation touching on awareness, victimhood, responsibility, heart-breaking moments, and grieving with love. We touch on aspects of self-love and what gets in our way to experience it. Show yourself some love and give it a listen, then take some new actions.

Topics and Questions Include:

(1:25) What does it mean to really love yourself?

(3:20) Why would someone want to love themselves?

(5:20) Loving yourself doesn’t mean you are always on top of the world and feeling great.

(7:28) Is awareness a big key, so we know when am I nurturing myself and when am I avoiding feeling something?

(8:44) I know it was a horrible experience that got you to look more closely at self-love, can you tell us about that?

(13:13) Do most people embark on a soul-searching journey only after something painful?

(15:06) I’ve often heard you need to love yourself before you can love someone else, is that just selfish and egotistical?

(16:54) The strongest thing a man can do for himself.

(19:46) What are some signs that you don’t love yourself?

(23:01) Why are so many men resistant to self-love?

(24:32) Since boys are often taught not to feel, does that mean we can learn to feel? Is this a learnable skill?

(27:22) Can you share any techniques to better understand or even create a sense of self-love?

(35:42) Being right or wrong related to the ego.

(37:37) What are some of the most comment complaints women have when it comes to dating men?

(40:00) Exploring emotional unavailability in men.

(42:30) Can you share a habit, practice, program, or book that has helped you?

(44:08) What is one thing you wish more men knew?

(48:26) What are you proud of?

(50:15) What are you looking forward to?

(53:42) Get the first two chapters of his book for free.

◊♦◊

Watch Real Men Feel, #161, What The Heck is Self-Love?, December 10, 2019

“Faith and trust in oneself, that is the essence of what loving yourself is.” ~ Jonathon Aslay

Learn more about Jonathon at JonathonAslay.com. Follow him on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Grab the first two chapters of What The Heck is Self-Love Anyway?

Check out the many books mentioned, The Untethered Soul, A Return to Love, The Four Agreements, What The Heck Is Self-Love Anyway?, plus everything by Wayne Dyer and Abraham-Hicks.

