What the Trees Taught Me

Years ago, I listened to Dr. Suzanne Simard from UBC, speak about the underground network of fungi that facilitates communication between forest organisms. It was incredibly intriguing to me.

It was most intriguing because, not long before, I had experienced something with trees far above the forest floor. It was communication at its very best, un-dulled by my own conscious thoughts, pure and simple. I was given an unmistakable image of myself that rocked my world, shifting my paradigm, completely.

I was walking slowly through a forest in eastern Massachusetts. It was early spring and there were only last year’s birch leaves still on the trees. It was a mixed forest, filled with sugar maples, dappled with birches and filled in with hemlock. The sunlight came through warming me, just enough for me to notice when I hit sunny patches. It was heaven.

To my right, I noticed something. I looked up the hill at a tree, tall, straight, and strong. There was this strange sense that she was “facing” me. I went off-trail, up the hill to her. As I got closer, I noticed something interesting about this tree.

In her bows, she was supporting dead trees that had toppled over, onto her. There were at least six other trees being “held up” by her. She had “caught” them as they were falling, during a storm. It was a windy area, made apparent by the windmills up the trail a bit further.

As I walked closer, I saw more. But it was a different kind of “seeing”. I saw myself. I saw that that “she” was “me”. I was being told something about myself in this vision.

The take-away was instantaneous. I knew exactly what I was being told. It was exciting, yet terrifying.

I was shown that I was refusing to let go of things that were weighing me down…dead weight. I was refusing to see my own strength and the way other’s were “using” me. I was refusing to stand alone and strong.

This became the vision I held as I filed for divorce. This was the vision I held as I enrolled in school to finish my undergrad. This is the vision I revisited as I told my entire world “NO” for the first time in my entire life. I had never said no before. But the trees told me I needed to.

I lost some friends. Some talked about me behind my back, saying I was selfish and narcissistic. My husband became rage-filled and pushed back with everything he had, destroying my life in every way possible. My children were brainwashed by him and my fair-weather friends.

But…in the end, they knew me better than anyone did. And they still do. They know that I love them more than life itself and that I had to do this for them, not just myself. They knew that the years of incredible sacrifice to reach some stability would benefit them, somehow. And they will. It just sucks right now. It sucks in a big way.

It’s still not over, but this moment is sealed in my heart, mind, and body forever. I’ll never forget the permission I was granted by the trees. It was permission to live, after decades of taking care of him, taking care of kids, taking care of everything except myself. I deserved a little of my own life.

Someday, it will all be worth the suffering. The freedom will be worth the price of admission.

The beauty of that moment is this:

The natural world can teach us about ourselves. She can teach us in ways that are not harsh and painful, not in ways a human would choose to teach us.

We see images that spur memories, spark thoughts, and resonate in ways that words cannot. We can “see” ourselves in a new light.

I love this about the work I do. I love facilitating this kind of “seeing”.

Getting quiet enough to see and hear these messages facilitates falling in love with ourselves for the first time or deepening that love it’s never been before.

I wonder what the pines outside my window will say today.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***