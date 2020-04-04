What to Do If You’re Burned Out From Dating

—

Are You Tired of Dating?

If you’ve been chronically single for a while, you maybe tired of dating and want to jump off a cliff. And who could blame you? The same old places to haunt, the same old small talk to make, and the same old lulls in conversation can get boring and tedious, to say the least.

Don’t forget the worry about whether or not he will call or text you for a second date, and all the awkwardness of whether or not he’ll go in for a kiss. And then there is the whole monotony of having to get ready and all dressed to impress, and for what?

Just to waste time meeting and having to let down another guy you don’t connect with — or worse, another guy who will eventually bruise your heart?

Dating burnout is bound to happen at some point, but it doesn’t mean all hope is lost forever. Rest assured, it’s just a temporary setback, and you will get over it, if you know how. Here’s what to do if you find yourself tired of dating.

Tired of Dating? Dating Detox

If dating is dragging you down, it’s okay to step aside and check out for a while. Stop being over-scheduled and overwhelmed with one date after another. Instead, drive to the beach and enjoy a vacation with your best girlfriends, visit family or your old college roommate for the weekend, or just take a few weeks (or months) to focus on refreshing your outlook with a little me-time.

It’s okay to be alone, and you should embrace the freedom to do what you love, with no strings attached. Take up a new hobby and take your mind off of what’s troubling you. Or find excitement and joy in the little things, like reading a good mystery novel while drinking a Grande Mocha Frappuccino at Starbucks — table for one.

You could just veg on the couch in your comfy sweats with a blanket, a bowl of popcorn and your favorite movie — no boys allowed. Take a breather, recharge your batteries, and detox from dating for a while. We promise you will feel much better if you do.

Attitude Adjustment

Think of it this way. When you are sick, you take care of yourself and take the time to rest and recuperate. The same should hold true when you are sick and tired of dating. You may even learn a little something about what you want in a relationship after your dating detox.

Now is the time to make a change for the better. Dip your toes in the dating pool instead of diving right in, and take the time to feel out the situation before saying yes to another date. You may just save yourself from becoming burned out and tired of dating again!

Think of the types of men you have dated in the past. Why didn’t it work out? Now count how many dates you’ve been on in the recent past. Did you agree to go out with these people because you thought you had to, or because you wanted to?

Instead of saying yes to every Tom, Dick, and Harry or Tucker, Declan, and Holden, be selective and only say yes when you feel there might be a connection, and when you actually feel like going out! You are not obligated as a single girl to always say yes to a date. With that said, of course, keep an open mind.

Some unexpected and not-so-obvious guy may surprise you if you give him a chance, while another who is attractive on the surface may be all wrong for you deep down inside. If you consistently are drawn to a certain type and it never turns out well for you, maybe it’s time to reconsider what is really important and attractive to you in a mate.

If you are tired of dating, take a break, focus on yourself for a while and don’t be afraid to be alone. Figure out what you want, adjust your outlook and attitude towards men, and dating, in the process. When you decide you are ready to start dating again, you will feel refreshed, renewed and maybe even excited about dating!

Being comfortable with yourself and feeling confident and independent is attractive, and it will show. Guys will want to be around you, and you’ll find yourself surrounded by options. And you can choose whom, when and if you are ready.

Tired of Dating Final Step

How about getting back to the more traditional ways of meeting men? Brainstorm 50 ideas (hobbies/passions/new adventures) narrow to ten. Pick one or two, sign up and go! The goal here is to get exposure and join groups that you have things in common with. This takes the pressure off from meeting a man while you are having fun.

This is the perfect cure for dating burnout. Your social life will expand and become vibrant – like your it was in your younger days. Heck, you will probably meet some women who are tired of dating too. This will make going on so much more fun.

So close down the online dating accounts, re-group, and go get your MOJO back!

Previously published on whoholdsthecardsnow.com and is republished here under permission.

