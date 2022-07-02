What To Do When He’s Losing Interest, but You Are Not Ready To Lose Him

If I’m to live long, I do rather opt out of relationships completely. The ebbs and flow and recycling of drama from one partner over to the next can be emotionally exhausting.

Let’s not forget how hard you worked yourself to finally get the one you think will last. Only to realize he’s another toxic baggage behind a fancy gift wrap.

The ones I cannot stand are those who are so head bent on staying in the relationship but won’t change the bad habits you complained about.

At this point, you have two options, break up with him and stay out of sight because he will always try to get you back. Or try to get used to his bad habits and be content he will always have your back when you need him.

The Smiths are the perfect example of the ride-or-die couple but are emotionally destructive towards each other.

Oh! Forget the grams.

We all know what celebrities do to keep us loving them while taking the attention off their real-life problems.

I mean, who would have thought Will and Jada Smith would adopt a non-monogamous marriage with all the love and beats they show off on their social pages?

Let’s not forget Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively. These two get an award for smothering each other on social media, yet a close source reports that their obsession doesn’t stop them from cheating on each other.

For someone who is loyal to the core and hates drama, now you get why I’m choosing to stay away from relationships in this era where abuse is the new normal, and toxic masculinity rules the order of relationships?

But, wait a minute.

I’m not here to poison your mind. You don’t have to be a scary cat like me.

Relationships are awesome when you have a partner who isn’t ready to give up on you at any thinnest disagreement.

Some guys are worth the keep with a few clicks on the button.

I have had quite a number of amazing charms that were worth fighting for.

Some relationships with the good ones long enough to pick a few tricks that helped to keep their affection for me even after we broke up.

Not that they weren’t good for me, I just wasn’t ready to make the sacrifices as much as they were.

These guys turned out to be my lifetime friends and would do any favor I asked of them. Some of my girlfriends think we are still together because the affection is that strong.

From my experience, guys are easy to handle. If he was once crazy over you, that attraction doesn’t just disappear. It’s in there, and all you have to do is reach him.

In fact, if your man is beginning to lose interest in you, there are some tricks you can use to get him right in your palms where you want him.

Trust me, girlfriend; your feminine powers work like a tick if you know how to use them.

Give him a good view of your backside

Do you want to know why female celebrities are so obsessed with the Brazilian butt?

It’s because their butt this an asset for attention. Celebrities and escorts have mastered the art of getting any man into their bed just by the way they walk.

Let’s say you walk into a bar like a majestic queen. What do people notice first about you?

Your walking steps. That’s right!

If you want to get the man eyeballing, walk confidently, swaying your hips from left to right. Hips sway is associated with beauty and grace.

When you feel sexy, you will walk more of a hips sway, and that can make a man stick around even when his emotions are off.

Take your time when you eat

Picture this. You are sitting across from him at the dining table. He’s not interested in you, so he avoids eye contact.

Instead of ignoring him, you fixate your eye on him. Chew slowly, licking your lips to savor the taste of the food.

You ask him to pass you the wine glass. He takes a glance at you. You give him a curious grin for 2 seconds and wink. He smiles.

Gotcha!

For the rest of the dinner, he’s going to continue stealing glances at you. Watching you eat and wondering what the hell are you up to this time?

When you are feeling sensual, you eat slower than you usually do. The feminine way women eat is essentially more attractive because we turn it into a sensual experience.

If you allow the food to light up your senses, it potentially lights up the attraction in the man too.

Instead of speaking loud, stick to whispering

The problem with most women is that they think flirting is just to get the man to notice you.

No, flirting is used to get the man and keep him interested as long as you want.

Do you know why he is checking some other chic out? It’s because you stopped giving him the winks and hips sway.

Men like to feed their hearts through their eyes, so make sure you are giving him plenty to see and behold.

If you are out and he seems distracted, whisper something sexy in his ears. No normal guy will resist taking a glance at you when you say “his body makes you drip like a chocolate jelly,” in a hushed voice.

If you don’t know what to say, try a google search and download a list of sexy phrases to entice a man.

The point of whispering it is to make him feel your breath and voice carcass his skin, to ignite the passion once felt for you.

Show him you can take him on in bed

After a long and dreadful day, that last thing your man needs is another session of routine sex.

Ladies! Stop acting like an innocent, naive teenager. Unleash that beast inside you in the bedroom.

When he’s flushed after a victorious day or maybe he had small loses and feels out of place, bait him by slowly stripping off your clothes across the room.

Just looking at your naked body can further raise a man’s testosterone, feeding his desire.

Let him watch you touch your own erogenous zones, which will make him hot and give you satisfaction too.

Show him the moves you use to get yourself off when you’re alone and let him in on the fantasy.

It’s sex, ladies! It should be dirty and exciting. If you’re a screamer, scream. Don’t hold back your moans, groans, screams, and growls of pleasure.

He’ll love the idea of his own private peep show, and before you know it, he’s next to you tearing off his clothes too.

Be in love with your ins and outs

One of the complaints I get from ladies is that they don’t feel worthy of the man in their lives.

So when they go out, they get paranoid when the guy compliments another chic.

You need to know this, it’s not the most physically attractive girl in the room who can arouse every guy. It’s the girl who isn’t afraid to show her sexuality and confidence.

Start practicing self-care to feel great about yourself. Fall in love with who you are.

Unless you absolutely love who you are, inside and outside, your insecurities will show, and you’ll lose a bit of edge in your aura of seductiveness.

You need to be confident and love yourself. This is the only way you get to keep your man and gain your respect as well.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock