What To Do When She’s Throwing Firecrackers at You

If you’ve been in a long-term marriage or relationship, you know how it goes.

You say one thing. She misinterprets it. An argument ensues.

Women are tough today, many men say. Their expectations and demands on men are super high. And she’s always throwing firecrackers at me.

Do you ever fight with your partner?

Who doesn’t? But did you know that conflict is not the problem?

The problem is not having a successful strategy to do conflict productively. In the absence of that, most of us do it destructively. And over time, it takes its toll on any couple.

Does doing conflict productively sound like a foreign concept to you?

Most men say yes. How the hell do you do that?

You do it with good strategies that empower you to be the bold and confident man you were meant to be. The guy who takes charge of a tough situation. And doesn’t fall into the victim rabbit hole with his partner.

The problem isn’t conflict. It’s that you let conflict knock you off your masculine power center. Fighting, arguing, accusations, and judgments wear you down.

It often leaves a guy, scratching his head and wondering…

Why the hell am I even in this relationship?

And in that, a part of you is saying, relationship should be fun, fulfilling, and energizing. It should be a source of energy, instead of something dragging me down. And you’re right.

But after years of doing conflict destructively, most men start to forget why they even got into their relationship in the first place.

And so, if you master what I’m about to show you, it will reduce 95% of the hardships you experience with your partner. And it will get you back to the joy and love you ultimately seek with her.

What if you could learn to navigate fights with the strength of a warrior and the grace of a wizard?

What if you knew how to fearlessly move destructive arguments into productive interactions?

Are you’re saying, Stuart, you’re crazy? How the hell am I gonna do that?

How you’ll do it is by bringing your bold and confident self to any conflict.

Fights don’t need to be blowups. In fact, they can be gateways to greater trust and love with your partner.

And as your coach, here and now, in the moment, I challenge you as a man to make that happen.

Watch the white-board video below to become a warrior-wizard with your partner, to do conflict productively.