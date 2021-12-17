What to Do When Your Relationship Feels Dicey

I am not a relationship expert. But I have seen situations where relationships get dicey, tossing and rolling with several results. Some are plain bad. And others are good but are wrongly read as bad even before any explanation.

For instance, you are dating her, but is she dating you?

Yes, he is your puzzling stud but are you his stud?

Do not even break a sweat. It is almost now a game, especially amongst us millennials. You start the relationship on a good note, with feelings of uttermost craziness about one another. The tides run wild, from one brim to another. With Love and light, Devotion and radiance.

But is there a possibility that any relationship will go smoothly without a single hiccup? No, I do not think so.

It sure is not magic, even for the successful relationships that make it to the finish line to start another journey, called Marriage. There are fights, lies, constant infidelities, and unbelievable forgiveness.

But amongst all of these. The worst spot to find yourself in a relationship is the situation whereby the other individual is probably deceiving you, where the whole relationship has been full of deceit all along. A case where you are just a piece of paper wipe off their tears from a failed relationship.

The worst relationships to be in are dicey relationships. Although, for every relationship, there is always a stint of silent what-ifs and who knows from both sides.

Also, most dicey thoughts are always born when he-or-she pulls a stunt towards the break of a major twist in the relationship.

When you are thinking of getting married or when you are thinking of inviting him to your family dinner, and worse when you are about to introduce her to your small circle of trusted friends.

What causes the toss of the die?

Most millennial relationships carry the signs and conditions that qualify them for a dicey relationship. There is almost no assurance that the relationship is as honest as a duckling once any of this happens.

When he-or-she does not post your pictures online anymore.

When he-or-she calls less often than before.

When they always find a reason not to go out together anymore.

When he suddenly gives fewer details about himself.

When he-or-she ignores your messages more often.

When he disallows you the opportunity to meet his close friends.

I am pretty sure there are almost a hundred more signs to weighing the balance of a relationship. And the reasons might get dicey all along. Heads or tails! Truth or lies! Change or consistency! There might be actual situations where he-or-she is just not in the mood. Maybe a heartbreak elsewhere; their pursuits, life, or work. It might cause flimsy red flags that would keep you thinking that they are signs of wrongly tossed dice when they are only going through another phase outside the relationship.

But then, truth or not. When a relationship gets dicey, there are thoughts of whatnots and what-ifs. Here is what you do. It is easy. Most times, the mistake I think we make is to wait and wait, imagining on our own trying to solve a puzzle in our mind with the answer right in front of us.

I have two approaches to this. One for the sake of putting them off balance and letting the cat out of the bag. And the other for the sake of pulling the plug on the charade. That is only and only if it is fake.

1: Challenge:

I’m sorry! But here, you would have to become a literal wordsmith. No matter how long you can act numb to a red flag in a relationship, how smoothly pretentious you can be as a person to even the things that matter most to you. Your heart!

At some point, you will have to be bold and spot-on to get out of your comfort zone. Get away from all the fake gestures and kisses. You would have to ask that question that will put them off balance.

Ask her to define the relationship with you.

Ask how much you mean to them.

Ask them if you are an option.

If you don’t do this and more, you would only keep basking in your thoughts with hopes that she will go back to being who you know or wish she is.

2: Tests:

Note! You have to go easy with this.

I always thought this was a foolish idea myself. Until I saw two of my friends try them out, and it worked. Testing his love and commitment for what you have with each other is not a bad idea. In most scenarios, only a vaguely loved up person will fail a simple test of commitment like;

Relaxing on the calls to see if he will call you for a while.

Relaxing on the wish of wanting to see each other, to see if he would propose to want to meet up with you.

Bringing up talks about the future of the relationship to see if he will feel less comfortable.

Actualizing the intent of someone’s love for you is a little more challenging when you are in a relationship with a gold digger, a fake, or worse, an internet fraudster. Trust me. They might pass almost all of these tests.

But you can’t be too sure until you try. Hence quit having the consistent thought of guilt and loss, that you are already in a dicey relationship and just hit the situation with a challenge or a test.

Either way, any gender in the relationship can be the tosser of the dice.

