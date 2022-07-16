Get Daily Email
What To Expect at Your Very First Therapy Appointment

What To Expect at Your Very First Therapy Appointment

It is your first time seeing a therapist, and you are unsure of what to anticipate.

by Leave a Comment

 

Presented by BetterHelp.

When it comes to initiating treatment, you may be unsure of where to begin. In this article, you’ll learn about various types of therapy, what to expect at your first session, and what to ask your therapist, among other things.

First and Foremost

The first time you visit a therapist’s office, you might expect a similar experience to going to the doctor. When you arrive, you’ll sign in, sit in the waiting area, and wait for your name to be called. Your therapist may have a more easygoing process if they work out of their house, however.

While you’re waiting, you’ll probably have to fill out forms inquiring about health insurance information and medical history, including current prescriptions. You’ll also be asked to provide  descriptions of your symptoms, and an authorization to release your medical records.

Your First Visit

The first time you see the therapist, you can expect a different experience from subsequent sessions. It is important that you and your therapist spend some time together in your first session to establish rapport and determine the best course of action. There will be a greater emphasis on treatment in future sessions. To give an example: if you highlighted a particular symptom, issue, or past trauma in your first session, you might explore it further in your second session.

As a rule of thumb, don’t expect immediate results from your first session with a therapist. The goal of therapy is to provide you with long-term solutions rather than a temporary fix.

During the initial appointment, your therapist may ask you the following questions:

  • Do you have any specific symptoms?
  • What prompted you to seek help?
  • What are the things that bother you about your life?
  • Your early years, schooling, personal connections (with family, romantic partner(s), friends), living arrangements at the moment, and job history are all fair game for this questionnaire.

The duration of your treatment, the strategies used, and the ins and outs of patient confidentiality should all be discussed with your clinician.

Therapeutic Techniques 

Therapists are trained in a wide range of strategies that can help you effectively deal with mental illness, address personal concerns, and make personal adjustments in your life. You can get a better picture of what to expect from your sessions if you know what techniques or combinations of techniques your therapist will employ, such as cognitive behavioral therapy, or psychoanalytic therapy.

Patient Privacy and Confidentiality

The majority of the time, a therapist is bound by ethical obligations to keep the contents of sessions strictly confidential. The “Ethical Principles of Psychologists and Code of Conduct” of the American Psychological Association states, however, that private information can be disclosed with the consent of the individual or as permitted by law by the American Psychological Association.

Therapists have a legal obligation to break confidentiality if a patient poses a danger to themselves, the doctor, or someone else. The specifics of this obligation differ by state. An officer of the law, for example, would be an appropriate recipient of this information.

What to Discuss with Your Therapist

You should typically be asked if you have any concerns at the end of the session. You can take advantage of this time to learn more about your therapist by posing questions about their education, experience, treatment methods, and treatment goals.

Therapist First Session Questions to Consider

  • How can you guarantee that my privacy will be protected?
  • Is there a set time limit for each session?
  • How many sessions it will take to fix my problem?
  • Please give me a brief overview of what to expect from our sessions.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

