What to Text a Guy You Like (Flirty Texts to Drive Him Wild!)

It’s as simple as sending the right text messages to get a guy to obsess over you.

But what makes “appropriate” Text messages?

Which ones, on the other hand, will have the opposite effect?

Continue reading to discover out…

Flirty Text Messages To Send A Man You Like

Have you ever been stumped as to what to text a guy?

Or sent a text (or several!) and received a cold, soulless response or, worse, no response at all?

Anyone who has ever dated knows how difficult it can be to figure out what to text a guy.

In today’s cellphone-obsessed society, a few lines in a text message can mean the difference between winning his heart and being permanently ignored.

Certain things automatically pique a man’s curiosity, attention, and desire when it comes to texting. Other texts are a complete turn-off and guarantee you won’t get a response. I’m going to give you the inside scoop on each of them today!

Text Messaging is The New Language of Love

It’s crazy to think about it, yet the majority of romantic communication these days is done over text. They’re similar to the love letters of Casanova’s time.

And the truth is that our entire love lives can hang on a few text messages. It’s a little depressing, but it’s the reality of the smartphone generation.

Consider a time when you texted a guy you liked and received a chilly, distant response.

Or, even worse, you didn’t get a response at all!

You stared at his phone number for hours, trying to figure out what to say.

Finally, you begin tapping your phone’s keypad… Spending what seems like an eternity penning what you believe to be the ideal text

Then you go back and reread it.

“Ugh… I can’t send that,” you think to yourself.

So you delete everything. And then begin writing again from the beginning. You rewrite, delete, rewrite, delete over and over, stressing yourself out…

You’re starting to wonder if you should even be texting him at this point.

“Will I appear clingy? Desperate?” You wonder.

You eventually cave in and press the send button.

You wait for a response. Every two minutes, check your phone.

There isn’t anything. There is no sound on the radio. The hours tick by…

By now, he HAS to have read it. Why isn’t he responding?

Sound familiar?

It’s only a single text message! What’s the deal with it being so difficult?

How can you lose your one shot with the guy you like because you typed the wrong thing in a text message?

There are several causes for this. Let’s take a closer look at them right now.

Essential Texting R.U.L.E.S. Every Woman Must Know

Before I reveal the flirty texts that will make him want you, there are a few text message guidelines that we ladies must obey before hitting the all-powerful send button.

TEXTING RULE #1

Re-read Your Message

I know I might sound like your elementary school teacher here, ladies, but please, please, please re-read your texts at least five times before sending them.

TEXTING RULE #2

Use Visual Language

We females love receiving messages that are descriptive and elicit our emotions. Men, on the other hand, are visual creatures. They are most receptive to a visual language that stimulates their ideas!

Let me give you an example.

Rather than texting him, send him this:

Alternatively, you could write:

See how that fires up your man’s imagination?

TEXTING RULE #3

Leave Him Wanting More

This is a simple task. Simply put, don’t go overboard! If you spam your man’s phone with meaningless texts, he won’t be expecting to hear from you. Instead, when he sees your name appear on his lock-screen, he’ll groan.

TEXTING RULE #4

Excite Him (No Boring Messages!)

Nothing is more annoying than receiving boring text messages. You’ve seen them… “Hi” or “What’s up?”

It must be excruciating for your man to read these, let alone respond. They do little to pique your man’s interest. Every message you send to your man should be well-planned, intriguing, and enticing.

TEXTING RULE #5

Stay Positive

This may seem self-evident, but never text a man something nasty or gloomy if you want to win his heart. Sure, you’re having a bad day, but don’t use texting to vent your frustrations.

3 Texts You Should Never Send A Guy You Like

Now it’s time to get down to the good stuff: figuring out what to text the guy you like!

But, before I go any further, there are some texts you should never send to a guy you like.

These are guaranteed to put a stop to any romance! Worse, your phone number could be permanently removed from his phone!

Terrible Text #1: “Hey”, “Hello”, or “What’s up?”

These texts are terrible since they don’t elicit any feeling from your guy and, on top of that, they make you appear terribly uninteresting. Don’t do it. All right, ladies?

Terrible Text #2: Updates On Your Every Move

It’s a big no-no to bombard your man’s inbox with texts regarding your every waking action.

He doesn’t care or want to know if the coffee shop is out of your favorite bagel, as much as you believe it’s the end of the world.

He’ll lose interest with each dull, ordinary text you give him.

Terrible Text #3: “What Are You Up To??”

If he refuses to tell you what he’s up to, it’s probably because he doesn’t think it’s worth sharing.

When you send him these types of text messages, it will appear to him that responding is a chore.

Now, ladies, I’d like you to make an agreement with me right now.

This is a promise.

Say that out loud with me now…

“KATE, I PROMISE I WILL NEVER SEND A GUY ANY OF THESE THREE TYPES OF TEXTS.”

Now that you’ve made that promise to me, you’re ready to learn how to send sexy texts to your partner that will make him crave you every time he glances at his phone.

5 Flirty Text Message Examples That’ll Make A Man Obsess Over You

Texting is a completely different game than talking on the phone or in person. When texting instead of conversing, you have to state things a little differently.

The five flirty text messages I’m going to share with you are part of the Text Chemistry System, which is a set of hidden strategies that will turn on a man’s strongest need and make him crave you.

Even if you’re thousands of miles apart, these letters spark any guy’s visual mind with just a few brief phrases, stirring up his lust and want.

Flirty Text #1: The “Comical Text”

The “Comical Text” is the first type of text message to send a man to make him desire after you. This is a lighthearted, amusing text that will make the guy you like a giggle.

One of the simplest ways to a man’s heart is through laughter. Be the funny, whimsical woman that every man dreams about the meeting.

But be cautious. Make sure not to make everything into a joke. Also, don’t use the words “LOL” or “haha” in every text message.

Flirty Text #2: The Question and Arouse (aka Q&A) Text

This is great when you want to learn a little more about your guy.

Rather than sending the same old questions, such as:

Instead, text him something like this:

This really heats things up and piques his interest!

Flirty Text #3: The “Life Lover” Text

This text reflects your self-assurance and enthusiasm for life. The trick is to maintain your message upbeat and full of enthusiasm for life.

Perhaps you make a remark about how fantastic your day is. Alternatively, you may inform him about your boss’s compliments.

Whatever words you use, they should tell the story of a strong, daring lady who knows what she wants! This boldness, trust me, will make your guy go crazy.

Flirty Text #4: The “Nude Illusion”

This one is quite straightforward. You can put images of your attractive, nude body in your guy’s imagination with just a few careful, sometimes harmless phrases.

You’re tapping into his filthy imagination with these texts. By providing visual texts like…, you can make him unable to focus on anything but your nude body’s thoughts.

However, this DOES NOT mean sending naked selfies! Even if he begs for it!

Flirty Text #5: The “Tickle His Senses”

Guys are afraid of being rejected. As a result, it’s critical to show him that you’re interested. The goal is to remain undetectable. That is exactly what this text example will do.

Flirt with him, make him laugh a lot, and give him a compliment. All of his senses will be tickled. Make him happy, and he’ll want to be around you.

It’s important to offer him a taste of your sensual side here. But to make him crave more!

He’s Responding To My Texts! Now What Do I Do?

These flirty text tips and tricks are a wonderful place to start.

They’ll capture your man’s attention and keep you on his mind every time he reaches for his phone in his pocket…

Text message exchanges, on the other hand, aren’t a one-time occurrence.

If you don’t keep sending the proper things to push your man’s buttons until he’s completely captivated, sleeping next to you in bed every morning with eyes only for you, interest might fade in seconds.

Ladies, it’s time to pick up your phone and start sending flirty texts to pique your man’s interest with the sexy texts you’ve just discovered!

Go ahead and do it. Try out these techniques on that guy you like today.

Oh, and don’t forget to tell me everything about it in a comment.

