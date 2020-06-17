What Turns Men On

Not a question

Or a mere statement, but a puzzle

Filled with wondrous and exotic possibilities

And expectations both mysterious and obvious

Sometimes simple

Always more complex than expected

Like, “What a wonderful world!”

Is not a mere statement, and is

Composed of a poetic line filled with imagery and magic

That takes our emotions on a fantastic journey

Like the taste of sweet wine

On her lips

What Turns Men On

Is a spontaneous kiss

Softly placed on our lips without warning

As she stands on her tip-toes

And pulls us towards her

Our bodies gently touching in all the right places

What Turns Men On

Is a fuzzy, cowl neck sweater in the winter

Worn like a second skin by our woman

Smiling deeply from her soul

A woman who knows she is happy

Because she exists for herself

What Turns Men On

Is a touch of natural colored lipstick

On those upturned lips

And a twinkle in her eyes

As she looks at us

With appreciation for who we are, not who she wants us to be

What Turns Men On

Is a small fissure of bosom

That gives us a peek

At the pleasure and joy

A woman can bestow upon us

When she consents to allow us a measure of her most intimate being

What Turns Men On

Is the possibility of returning that favor

And bestowing the kind of pleasure

A woman deserves

For being who she is

And trusting us with her most vulnerable and passionate moments

What Turns Men On

Is a stride filled with purpose

And confidence

In a woman who knows

Who she is

And what she wants

What Turns Men On

Is an unabashed full belly laugh

At something we say

Or a silly line from a bad movie

Which she imitates

To perfection, but only for us

What Turns Men On

Is the deepness of her intelligence and compassion

Behind those twinkling eyes

And the thought of unending conversations

About her dreams and hopes

And then she listens to us

What Turns Men On

Is when she takes our hand in silence

As we walk side by side,

And she intertwines her fingers in ours

And lifts our hand to her soft lips,

Where she bestows upon us the sweetest of bird-like kisses

What Turns Men On

Who love women

Is the Woman

Mysterious,

Emotional

Who loves us back.

Chuck Roast is typically a humorist (“humourist” for those of you who like the “incorrect” spelling), a Top Writer in Satire and Humor, and owner/editor/writer of his own Publication, Dad-Bods. He recently had his first curation ever, which was in poetry of all things. So now he is branching out to try and take Top Writer awards in other topics from other writers. Especially Poetry.

Here are the links to his accounts, LinkedIn, Twitter. Comments are always appreciated. Thanks for reading. Write On!

This post was previously published on ILLUMINATION

Photo credit: Unsplash