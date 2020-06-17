What Turns Men On
Not a question
Or a mere statement, but a puzzle
Filled with wondrous and exotic possibilities
And expectations both mysterious and obvious
Sometimes simple
Always more complex than expected
Like, “What a wonderful world!”
Is not a mere statement, and is
Composed of a poetic line filled with imagery and magic
That takes our emotions on a fantastic journey
Like the taste of sweet wine
On her lips
What Turns Men On
Is a spontaneous kiss
Softly placed on our lips without warning
As she stands on her tip-toes
And pulls us towards her
Our bodies gently touching in all the right places
What Turns Men On
Is a fuzzy, cowl neck sweater in the winter
Worn like a second skin by our woman
Smiling deeply from her soul
A woman who knows she is happy
Because she exists for herself
What Turns Men On
Is a touch of natural colored lipstick
On those upturned lips
And a twinkle in her eyes
As she looks at us
With appreciation for who we are, not who she wants us to be
What Turns Men On
Is a small fissure of bosom
That gives us a peek
At the pleasure and joy
A woman can bestow upon us
When she consents to allow us a measure of her most intimate being
What Turns Men On
Is the possibility of returning that favor
And bestowing the kind of pleasure
A woman deserves
For being who she is
And trusting us with her most vulnerable and passionate moments
What Turns Men On
Is a stride filled with purpose
And confidence
In a woman who knows
Who she is
And what she wants
What Turns Men On
Is an unabashed full belly laugh
At something we say
Or a silly line from a bad movie
Which she imitates
To perfection, but only for us
What Turns Men On
Is the deepness of her intelligence and compassion
Behind those twinkling eyes
And the thought of unending conversations
About her dreams and hopes
And then she listens to us
What Turns Men On
Is when she takes our hand in silence
As we walk side by side,
And she intertwines her fingers in ours
And lifts our hand to her soft lips,
Where she bestows upon us the sweetest of bird-like kisses
What Turns Men On
Who love women
Is the Woman
Mysterious,
Emotional
Who loves us back.
