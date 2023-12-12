Get Daily Email
What’s Mr. Right to Do When He Gets Miss Wrong?

A dear friend’s rocky path through relationship and post-marital turbulence.

by Leave a Comment

 

More than a year has passed since I told the story of my very dear friend who was on a rocky path that has, unfortunately, taken an (unexpected) turn. The once-proclaimed unity (which he did his darndest to uphold) under the banner of “I do” has crumbled leaving nothing but a trail of disillusionment in its wake.

The breakdown of my friend’s marriage was gradual and marked by relentless conflict and emotional turmoil as he watched the once-endearing quirks of his partner transform into a ceaseless torrent of toxicity, and endured her inability to consider his perspective, coupled with her manipulative tendencies. All these eventually became like an unbridgeable gulf.

What led to this dissolution?

It was really a blend of factors: the uncompromising and perpetual prioritization of her preferences, her manipulative ploys, gaslighting, continuous emotional turmoil, the overwhelming feelings of devaluation and disrespect that he suffered, etc.

You can imagine how all these can collectively weigh heavily on the stability of any partnership and cause all that knits two individuals together to begin to fray.

“I’ve had enough!”

Lessons?

The ordeal my friend faces serves as a cautionary tale that highlights the importance of building relationships on an equitable give and take. And while a relationship may hold the promise of a shared journey, its survival demands an unceasing flow of understanding, compromise, and mutual respect.

Through the lens of my friend’s narrative, we come to realize that an enduring love demands more than just affection, but also a willingness to evolve, adapt, and respect the sanctity of partnership by both partners. This is non-negotiable!

What’s next for my friend?

At this juncture, as I stand by, offering my unwavering support, my counsel to him is that the aftermath of their separation, though daunting, can still bring newfound opportunities. I sincerely believe with all of his close allies’ support and the guidance of professionals, if necessary, he will get through this and rebuild/rediscover his sense of self amid the ruins of the failed marriage.

However, the counsel I extend to my friend is still measured and tempered because I know all too well the limitations of a third party fully comprehending the entirety of the affairs of the heart.

As he finds his way past the unfortunate disintegration of his marriage, I sincerely hope his journey will be one marked by healing, self-discovery, and the eventual realization of new horizons.

Here’s to new beginnings.

***

Photo credit: Yolanda Suen on Unsplash

 

