What’s the Difference Between DEI and Allyship? Learn Three Key Distinctions.

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and allyship, terms often discussed in the same conversation, are very different in practice. DEI is about issues of representation, dismantling bias in systems and creating spaces where everyone feels they belong.

Allyship is about partnering and supporting marginalized individuals and communities that are different from your own identity group.

Language is important. To distinguish between allyship and DEI, here are some key differences:

Allyship is often demonstrated at an individual level in a variety of ways. DEI is about addressing systems at an organizational level. DEI with allyship creates longer-lasting impact at both individual and organizational levels.

Allyship is Often Demonstrated at an Individual Level in a Variety of Ways

Allyship is a choose-your-own adventure approach. The five pivotal roles allies can play are sponsors, mentors, coaches, advocates and challengers.

One of the most underutilized roles of an ally is sponsorship. Sponsors are in rooms that underrepresented folks are likely not in. Sponsors are influential either by position of power or sheer force inside an organization. People listen to sponsors—they have a major influence over career decisions and talent-management processes in succession planning. If you have the ability to be a sponsor, be a sponsor for somebody who’s different from yourself. Sponsor those with different gender identities, sexual orientations and racial identities and ethnicities. Speak up on their behalf when they’re not in the room. Seek out sponsors that can help you as an ally.

Mentors are like future versions of ourselves. When you think about where you want to be in three years, a mentor is likely already there. Mentors give advice, they help with problem-solving and career decisions. Mentors are very likely to be people like us. We simply don’t learn as much from people just like us. By diversifying who you mentor and who your mentors are, you’re more likely to learn and get a different perspective than what you already know.

The number-one attribute of an ally is listening, and that’s what coaches do. Coaches ask open-ended questions, actively listen and promote self-discovery, which is contrary to the misperception that coaches give advice. They do not give advice, rather they help people solve their own problems. This is extremely helpful as an ally because we don’t want people to be reliant on us to solve their problems. People are far better at solving their own problems and are more committed to solutions they generated themselves. People need space to facilitate their own thinking. By asking thought-provoking questions, coaches guide others to their own solutions.

Challengers give challenging feedback and advocate for challenging assignments for people who are not in the majority group. Due to bias, people tend to doubt under-represented groups (e.g., women, people of color) because their brains haven’t seen as many people of that identity group succeed yet (as many leadership teams are overrepresented by the majority group). By challenging people of all identities equitably, allies open the door to more equal treatment and reduce bias in the workplace.

Perhaps the most sophisticated form of allyship is advocacy. This means speaking up when you see something inappropriate, and then addressing the broken systems that allow for the inappropriate behavior. This requires allies to call out people who might be making mistakes unknowingly and help set better expectations, or to reform systems to disrupt exclusionary behaviors or inequality where you’ve seen it.

Allyship is a two-way street. You want to be an ally for others, while also seeking allyship from those who are different from you.

DEI is About Addressing Systems at an Organizational Level

DEI work addresses systemic issues in the organization so that allies can thrive. DEI means providing resources to those who need them the most first, educating the majority group on their role in inclusion and proactively disrupting bias in inequitable systems.

By providing resources to those from marginalized communities first, you level the playing field for everyone in the organization to participate equally. Having mentorship programs, sponsorship development programs and employee resource groups (ERGs) takes the burden off individuals to lead change and places the ownership on the organization to supply tools and resources to drive change. Education and support through affinity groups also create mechanisms for allies to learn, grow and support others as they want to be supported rather than coming up with their own allyship approach.

The organization needs to deeply commit to DEI for allyship to thrive. Without a full commitment from leadership, allies can get burned out. That means rewarding allyship behavior (e.g., in performance reviews, promotions) to help foster a culture of allyship where DEI is centered long-term.

DEI With Allyship Creates Longer-Lasting Impact at the Individual and Organizational Levels

Allyship at an individual level elevates the impact of DEI work at an organization level. Individuals alone cannot shift systems that have existed for centuries. DEI initiatives that are supported by a network of allies are more likely to be sustained over time. This is because the commitment to change is not dependent on a few individuals, but rather is spread throughout the organization.

Organizations with a strong allyship culture are better equipped to handle challenges and setbacks in their DEI efforts. Allies can help maintain momentum and overcome resistance to change. As the network of allies grows, the impact of DEI work can expand beyond the organization itself. Allies may collaborate with external partners, contribute to industry-wide change and influence societal norms.

DEI with allyship is a powerful combination that creates a longer-lasting impact at both the individual and organizational levels. By fostering a culture of allyship, organizations can harness the collective efforts of their employees to drive meaningful change, promote diversity and equity and contribute to a more inclusive society.

This post was previously published on Forbes.

Photo credit: iStock