What’s The World Coming to?

I lie next to you and see
the vibrant yellow in the flowers
the peaceful pendulum of the seas
I stare at you for so long
grasping for hope on one hand
while faith flails with the other
How do I shelter you from the world
Do I dig deep underground or hide on
an island, nowhere to be found
Should we live in pretend
where no children go missing
where no one is shooting
But the splash of reality prevails
a world of chaos and catastrophes
is what your future entails
When the innocence cease
and your eyes can no longer unsee
the truth in humanity
I beg you, my son
always return to love
it’s there, it has to be, because of you
I still have faith in humanity
…
—
***
Photo credit: Jonathan Sanchez on Unsplash