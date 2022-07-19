Get Daily Email
What’s The World Coming to?

The future that awaits my children.

by

 

I lie next to you and see
the vibrant yellow in the flowers
the peaceful pendulum of the seas

I stare at you for so long
grasping for hope on one hand
while faith flails with the other

How do I shelter you from the world
Do I dig deep underground or hide on
an island, nowhere to be found

Should we live in pretend
where no children go missing
where no one is shooting

But the splash of reality prevails
a world of chaos and catastrophes
is what your future entails

When the innocence cease
and your eyes can no longer unsee
the truth in humanity

I beg you, my son
always return to love
it’s there, it has to be, because of you

I still have faith in humanity

 

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Erica Marie

Writing my way against the flow of fear, expectations and mediocrity.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@erica.marie

