What’s The World Coming to?

I lie next to you and see

the vibrant yellow in the flowers

the peaceful pendulum of the seas

I stare at you for so long

grasping for hope on one hand

while faith flails with the other

How do I shelter you from the world

Do I dig deep underground or hide on

an island, nowhere to be found

Should we live in pretend

where no children go missing

where no one is shooting

But the splash of reality prevails

a world of chaos and catastrophes

is what your future entails

When the innocence cease

and your eyes can no longer unsee

the truth in humanity

I beg you, my son

always return to love

it’s there, it has to be, because of you

I still have faith in humanity

…

