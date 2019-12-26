What’s Up Doc?

Episode Info
On episode 18 of the Just Stick To Parenting podcast, Doyin welcomes his first-ever guest, Dr. Smita Malhotra, and they talk about parenting, racism, tech-addiction, and their shared experience on a popular game show.
A few other things you’ll find in this episode:
– Bad Halloween etiquette (2:00)
– Smita’s thoughts on the most challenging part of motherhood (17:00)
– Smita’s thoughts on the keys to happiness (31:00)
– One very simple thing we all can do to improve the world (34:00)
– Doyin’s birthday plans (45:00)
.