What’s Up Doc?

On episode 18 of the Just Stick To Parenting podcast, Doyin welcomes his first-ever guest, Dr. Smita Malhotra, and they talk about parenting, racism, tech-addiction, and their shared experience on a popular game show.

– Bad Halloween etiquette (2:00)

– Smita’s thoughts on the most challenging part of motherhood (17:00)

– Smita’s thoughts on the keys to happiness (31:00)

– One very simple thing we all can do to improve the world (34:00)

– Doyin’s birthday plans (45:00)

