When Am I a Good Parent?

Life has made procreation simple. We can become parents without intending to as we chase the momentary pleasure of giving and receiving with our bodies and senses. Once the blending reaches its natural goal, our sense of pleasure and satisfaction with our bodies, senses and thoughts moves on, looking for new and better experience.

Life is so easily available we can all become absorbed in the countless experiences offering themselves through our eyes, ears, touch, taste. As we continue unfolding and investigating life with our endless choices, the procreative act continues growing, with or without our consent or intent. Mothers experience the growth more completely by nature’s design. Fathers don’t know what another physical life growing within them feels like. There are pluses and minuses to eithe parent role. Their sum is the focus of this writing.

When am I being a good parent?

Each human life is a combination of physical elements. As that life grows it sophisticates and moves directly to lifelong discovery of both independence and dependence. Upon what will each parent choosed to depend guiding the life which has come through them and out into the world?

The mystery of life unfolding in beauty and misery is perfectly designed to keep parents contributing to their children’s development from before the moment of conception onward for as long as the parents live and breathe and as long as they are held in their children’s memories.

Since memory of misery and beauty came into this article, let’s stay with those, and in seeking guidance to be good parents ask this? What memory do you carry of parents’ love?

Your loving-parent memories are valuable and instantly available as you mature. Keeping memories alive by recalling them, feeling and talking about them offers guidance to every parent. In the all important realm of feeling loved and valued, your recall and understanding of your own life is guiding you.

Take time now and daily to celebrate the love shared with you by your parents. Your children will benefit, and probably your grandchildren as well.

