When Home Isn’t Really Your Home, Quarantine Is Really a Nightmare

I went out to get groceries today. Don’t worry, I wore my mask and stood 6 feet away from others. While walking, I thought to myself, “why am I okay with staying indoors for so long?”

Sure, I missed the outside but I wasn’t so desperate to leave the house.

It’s comfort.

At home, I have all that I need to live a normal life. There’s my laptop which allowed me to work, multiple social media platforms for me to connect with people, food to keep me alive, and my ps4 in case I want to play some games.

I’m so privileged to have those things to keep this quarantine a little better.

If I was living in a place where there’s constant fighting, lack of sanitation, no form of entertainment, I don’t think I’ll be sane. But that’s how many people are living their daily lives.

So, even when I want to say, “how hard can it be for you to just stay home?”, I understand and empathize with those who simply can’t do that.

Being away from home is the getaway some of us needed to keep away from going insane.

We need a distraction from our friends because home is just too negative.

I made a number of friends on Reddit and we chatted quite a bit during this pandemic. They help keep me company as I work from home. There’s really a lot of people who hate staying at home.

They all have their reasons and I feel for them.

When the home you’re living in isn’t really your home, quarantine is a nightmare.