When We Dehumanize Others, We Dehumanize Ourselves

Look again. The above is still a fractal, yet it is as real as you or I. It is coral, photographed from above, looking very much like the sea of life, but also as a mathematical curiosity in perfectly flawed, chaotic order. Coral bends, breathes, blossoms, blooms, flourishes, withers, bleaches and builds. It is a venerable city larger and more diverse than any man-made metropolis. Traffic clogs and collides, and their high-rises crest toward the sky. Each coral sustains the other. Food, light and energy are shared, stored and synthesized. This is life — simple, flawed, harmonious. And, not to put too blunt an edge to it, it is also us. We are coral — we are also the reef.

It should come as no surprise that as we’re slowly decimating humanity with our greed, our fear and our rage, we are also causing coral to recede. We’ve stripped away it’s vibrancy through our incessant and careless quest for more — energy, food, power, access. We’re not efficiently creating or sharing what we have, but plundering and pillaging that which grows around us.

As we’ve forgotten our humanity, and celebrated our supremacy and individuality, we’ve forgotten where we stand and how we got here. The humans who fear, ache and hate lash out against those they deem unworthy of the infinite, dooming the reef to receive what falls into their waiting and withering hands. They kill off the brethren that keep them alive. This is the cruelty of our time and our race.

This is not as the fractal. This is not as the coral. This is not as the human.