When We Fail Each Other

Why compromise ourselves? Why admit those we love cannot provide for us all we need?

Because this kind of compromise and sacrifice lies underneath the trust we must have in our partners.

A trust that symbolizes that their intent is to be there for us, that their love is sincere, that their desire to form an ‘us’ that is mutually beneficial is congruent and compatible with our own.

Yet intent is not enough. Actions and our behavior speak louder than words. And however much we may want to, sometimes we just can’t.

Sometimes we aren’t aligned. Sometimes we miss so badly that it strikes us just how much we aren’t getting what we need.

However sad and painful that may be and to admit, it points us in the direction we should go, even if that means away, apart.

We stay because it’s worth it. Because there are enough smiles, enough togetherness, enough good memories, enough value in being together that it makes the cost of the misfires, if not an easy one to pay, than one, however frustrating at times, a better option than the alternative.

So we ask ourselves, what is this for? Why am I in this relationship in the first place? What drew us together, and now the honeymoon has passed, what is keeping us together?

Love is more than an equation. It’s more than the good times outweighing the bad times by a certain percentage or proportion.

To sustain a long-term relationship, to remain in one, means finding comfort in the security of the other person, and finding your bond additive to what you could do alone.

That can mean something as simple as having a companion at the movies. It can certainly mean sex. It can mean someone to talk to, someone to share experiences with, someone to be vulnerable with, someone to tell those things to you wouldn’t tell anybody else. And you know what else? Someone to laugh with.

But the commitment it takes to stay in a long-term relationship is not with the other person, or rather, with the other person alone.

The commitment is to the relationship itself. This might be a subtle difference or semantic, but the relationship itself, the couple, the us, is an entity all its own

It will have bad days and good days. It comes with expectations that won’t always be met, some, even, that may never be met.

But without commitment to the relationship, the structure of the bond, the foundation, won’t be able to sustain the many forces and headwinds thrown at it. At times we’ll be resilient, sometimes together, sometimes individually.

One can carry us both, as long as we share the load over time.

When those times occur, I can be strong. I can be resilient. I can see the good through the bad, the love over the travails, the clearing among the darkness.

But when I turn around you must be there. It doesn’t matter how you are. It doesn’t matter if, in that moment, it is off. So often we are off, because of nature, ourselves.

But you must be there.

And trust in me. In us.

We will fail each other. It the burden and consequence of the expectations of and within love, of and between two different people.

Can we look at each other in those moments and instead of failure see our love?

Can I take the pain and disappointment of not being there for you, of being hurt by you, and set it aside, and return to our love?

When we tell one another “I love you,” is it enough to cover our failures?

When we are there for each other, and we connect, can we remember our failures then, and know that we can get it right?

And would we answer these questions the same way?

Can we try again?

—

