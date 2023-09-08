When You Are an Angry Parent, Mind Your Temper

Anger is a powerful emotion, and as parents, it’s essential to manage it effectively.

How we handle our anger impacts our well-being and sets an example for our children.

I remember hearing someone say that kids spend the rest of their lives getting over the first five years. That stuck with me because you must be very careful of what you say to kids in their formative years, or they will become adults with problems.

I still remember some hurtful insults my mother said to me when I was a kid. I love her to pieces, but her wrath was vicious when she was mad.

This was before today’s generation of easily expressing your feelings and a little after the times of your parent sending you outside to “cut a switch” (which meant going out and cutting a branch off a tree to get your ass whopped with — talk about insult to injury).

My mother’s Jamaican patios rang in my ears, and I heard it all. I was a “bloodclot,” “bumboclaut”— whatever came out of her mouth to express her anger when I acted up, And I quickly smartened up.

But I promised myself as a kid that I would never ever talk to my kids like that or hit them. No amount of anger will make me that person, and I can happily say I lived up to that promise.

I am not saying that my kids don’t get me mad enough to yell, but not mad enough for me to become enraged like the Hulk — because they wouldn’t like me when I am angry, so I am very mindful of how I communicate when angry.

As American author Ralph Waldo Emerson wisely said, “For every minute you remain angry, you give up sixty seconds of peace of mind.”

As parents, managing anger is essential, as the last thing you want to do is lose your composure and ruin one of your most important relationships in life.

The Impact of Parental Anger

Children are like sponges, absorbing everything around them. When parents lose their temper frequently, it can create an environment filled with tension and fear.

A child who witnesses their parent’s anger may become anxious and struggle with emotional regulation themselves, leading to behavioral issues at school or home.

Or worse, they will react the same way when they become older and possibly damage their kids emotionally.

And when they are grown, they won’t want to hear you give them grandparent wisdom of “chill out” because that’s not what they received as a kid.

Setting a Positive Example

Children learn by observation, and parents are their primary role models. By managing anger constructively, we teach them invaluable life skills.

A parent who practices patience and communication when facing anger-inducing situations teaches their child to do the same, fostering healthier relationships.

Effective Communication

Instead of reacting impulsively, step back and engage in open, calm, and empathetic communication with your child.

Example: When your teenager disobeys a rule, instead of yelling, sit down and talk about the consequences of their actions, helping them understand the impact of their choices.

I had to practice that a lot. I was used to my mother yelling at me as a child, so that’s what I knew; one day, when my two oldest(boy and girl) were toddlers, I yelled at my son, and my daughter got scared and was afraid to look in my direction — I felt mortified.

My two oldest are teenagers now, and this was over ten years ago, but that was a vivid memory for me never to discipline my kids when I am angry.

Shortly after that incident, I made sure to take a moment and calm down or tell them we would talk later when a cooler head prevails.

Self-Care and Stress Management

Parents face numerous stressors daily via life, bills, and everything in between, so it’s crucial to find healthy outlets for stress rather than letting it build up into anger.

Examples include regular exercise, meditation, or seeking support from friends and family, which can help parents maintain emotional balance.

I like to catch my breath or meditate and journal if I feel like I am getting angry.

I am a pretty mellow guy, so getting angry takes a while, but I can still calm down because I promised never to be that bully parent.

The Power of Apology

It’s okay to make mistakes. Apologizing to your child when you’ve reacted angrily shows them that taking responsibility for your actions is essential.

Example: After a heated argument, sincerely apologize to your child, explaining that you were upset but that your love for them remains unwavering.

After I yelled at my oldest son that time as a toddler, I apologized and hugged him, and I also hugged my daughter and told her, “Daddy didn’t mean to scare you guys. I love you both and would never do anything to harm you.”

Final thoughts

In the challenging journey of parenthood, managing anger is a skill worth mastering; even if you dont master it, it is critical that you try to rein in your anger.

Remember, it’s normal to feel angry sometimes, but how we express and resolve that anger truly matters.

By setting a positive example, practicing effective communication, prioritizing self-care, and knowing when to apologize, we can create a nurturing environment for our children to grow emotionally and socially.

So, when you are angry, mind your temper, not just for your sake but for the well-being and development of your precious little ones.

I hope this helps.

Thank you for reading.

Photo credit: Eye for Ebony on Unsplash