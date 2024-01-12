When Your Loneliness Is Caused by Your Loneliness

I recently came across a very enlightening TED talk by Guy Winch Ph.D., on emotional hygiene and the deep impact of loneliness. As a psychologist, Winch shared his knowledge of the rather interesting but subjective nature of loneliness and offered some valuable insights into understanding and combating the phenomenon.

Loneliness is one psychological wound that can distort our perceptions and lead us to emotional disconnection and to illustrate this, Winch tells us a personal story while reflecting on his twin brother. The story relates to an intimate experience on his birthday when a simple misunderstanding led to a night of intense loneliness.

Aside from highlighting the debilitating effect of loneliness on people, Winch also emphasized its severity while citing research that links chronic loneliness to increased mortality rates and health issues.

How loneliness is the cause of loneliness

Loneliness leads to more loneliness because it creates a deep psychological wound that distorts our perceptions and thinking. When you experience loneliness, your altered perceptions can make you believe that others care less about you than they actually do.

This perception then leads to a fear of reaching out because you fear rejection (further emotional pain!). Thus creating a cycle where people avoid seeking connection, which in turn perpetuates their feelings of loneliness. Unfortunately, as the cycle continues it intensifies the sense of isolation, making it more and more challenging to break free from the feelings of loneliness.

“This perception then leads to a fear of reaching out, fearing rejection (further emotional pain), thereby creating a cycle where they avoid seeking connection, which in turn perpetuates their feelings of loneliness.”

What can we do?

1.According to Winch, to avoid falling into a cycle of loneliness, it’s essential to practice emotional hygiene. This involves practicing habits and strategies to maintain and improve our emotional well-being, in the same manner we maintain our physical health through practices such as dental hygiene.

This, therefore, means we swiftly recognize and address psychological wounds, manage negative thoughts, and develop coping mechanisms to be able to deal with emotional challenges as effectively as we do physical challenges.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

2. When dealing with loneliness, we also need to understand that not only is it subjective, but it can affect anyone. So, acknowledge your feelings without judgment.

3. When feelings of loneliness arise, we should engage in healthy distractions or activities. Even a brief two-minute distraction can interrupt the cycle of rumination, shifting our focus from negative thoughts.

To use distraction as a means of escape from feelings of isolation, even if temporarily, you need to immerse yourself in activities that will enable you to redirect your attention. That is in the meantime before you, more permanently, address the root causes of your loneliness. A few tips to consider:

Watching your favorite TV show even if you don’t watch it to the end, can help break the silence and provide you escape in a comforting way.

The conversational atmosphere created by podcasts and talk radio can also help create a sense of connection in addition to being a source of information and entertainment.

Going for walks outside or engaging in other activities can also reduce your sense of isolation, but if you are not up to it, simply opening a window to hear birds and passersby may help you feel a little more connected to the wider world.

Listening to audiobooks, apart from being educational and informative, might provide you with a temporary escape.

4. Because loneliness can distort perceptions, making us feel more disconnected than we actually are, we should challenge these distorted thoughts by considering other alternative perspectives and especially recognizing the support we have around us.

Connections can develop or be maintained even when physical presence is lacking. Meaning, that even in such situations a unique form of bond can emerge borne out of compromises due to the lack of typical social connections. So, you should remain open to connections that may develop in unconventional situations.

“Bonds form in the absence of presence,

in the dance of isolation, a mutual compromise.

Isolation gives birth to an unknown family.

A in contradiction love, seeded distinctively.”

R.S. Colorado

5. Instead of allowing ourselves to spiral into self-criticism after rejection or failure, we can combat negative self-talk by being kind to ourselves, reviving our self-esteem, and offering self-compassion in challenging times.

6. Don’t hesitate to reach out to others. It is absolutely crucial to overcome the fear of rejection by initiating connections or seeking support from friends, family, or support groups. Go ahead and phone a friend. It is one way you can maintain your closeness to people you care about even if you get to regularly meet in person.

All in all, I found it was a moving and enlightening exploration of loneliness and how it can significantly affect our lives and well-being. Recognizing loneliness as a psychological wound will empower us to start practicing habits and employing strategies to heal ourselves, consequently improving and maintaining our emotional well-being, in the same manner we try to maintain our physical health through various practices.

Therefore, it is not merely just about acknowledging loneliness, but it is about actively engaging in healthy practices that aim to improve our situation in ways that will nurture our psychological health.

Take Winch’s advice: swiftly recognize and address psychological wounds for instance, by developing and utilizing coping mechanisms to enable you to deal with emotional challenges just as effectively as you try to do with any physical challenges.

…

Join the conversation and watch Guy Winch’s eye-opening TED talk on emotional hygiene where he talks on the topic of loneliness:

“Distract yourself from those feelings of loneliness and make a date with yourself. Do you have a hobby you’ve always wanted to take up or a home improvement project that’s been lingering on your to-do list? Take some time to invest in yourself and your interests and keep your mind occupied in the process.”

— Crystal Raypole

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Dan V on Unsplash