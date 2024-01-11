When Your Wife Introduces the Infamous Pillow Wall

“She’s introduced the pillows.”

Huh? You ask.

What do you mean, pillows?

“I have a dead bedroom with my wife. We’ve had sex roughly six times in the past three years. She claims the dead bedroom is due to her feeling depressed (due to numerous factors) and taking medication for it.”

And they’ve had the talk.

The “we’re not having sex” talk.

“Anyways, I believed that after the talk, we were making some headway in our relationship. However, she’s created a wall of pillows between us in the past two nights when we go to bed.”

A WALL OF PILLOWS.

My lover told me his wife used to pull this stunt, too.

I couldn’t believe it.

“She put pillows between you?” my voice squeaked.

“Yep.”

“It was like a barricade?”

“Yep.”

“What did you do?” I asked.

“I was alone in a king-sized bed. It felt like a cold desert tundra.”

What happens when the pillows are introduced?

“I feel even more isolated than before, and now I’m beginning to wonder if it’s even worth staying in the same bedroom,” the man explained on r/deadbedrooms.

Cripes almighty, I thought.

“In our five-plus year relationship, we’ve gone from being very intimate every day to zero intimacy and a wall of pillows between us. I’m married and yet have never felt so alone,” he finishes.

THE PILLOW BARRIER IS THE END.

All hope is lost.

It’s the final stake in the coffin of your dead bedroom. The corpse is not coming back to life.

A body pillow, a bunch of pillows. Whatever form they take, it means one thing. Your warm body is being REJECTED. Your sexual needs are being tossed out the window.

At best, this is a passive-aggressive move. At worst, she’s never going to touch you willingly. This is as terrible for a marriage as letting dogs and kids into the bed as a “shield.”

You’ve arrived at the dreaded roommates scenario.

What’s the next step?

The couch move.

If she responds with indifference to sleeping separately, then it’s time to reevaluate your future together. It never gets better unless BOTH parties want it.

Or lay siege to her pillow fort. Launch balled-up socks! Reach over the ramparts! You need to lead a full Napoleonic invasion! May the Berlin wall of pillows crumble!

If she can giggle about the pillow seige, you might have hope.

Where you push all the pillows off the bed in one fell swoop to grasp her body close to yours, and you feel her melting under your touch.

My girlfriend called her husband “the claw” because his hands would reach out and grab her over the pillow wall. The CLAW. It’s sad, right? All I could visualize was the machine at the arcade coming up empty again and again. Could a marriage withstand that?

The “ain’t happening” barrier is just the beginning.

I think the pillow wall is the end.

It’s time to make changes. Find someone who wants you. Find love on your terms. Life is too short to be miserable at home. To feel alone when married. Be happy.

No more neglect and isolation in bed.

…

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Photo credit: Sincerely Media on Unsplash