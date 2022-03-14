History is repeating itself. Again. May 25, 2020, the world watched George Floyd die under the knee of Derek Chauvin. Bystanders watched in horror. Social media videos went viral. People left their quarantined homes to protest against police brutality and the death of Blacks.

George Floyd’s death exposed police brutality and racism. Everyone was talking about race. Corporations big and small were running to send out emails and social posts announcing their new diversity programs. Celebrities rushed to donate to black organizations and denounce racism. Instagram was flooded with hashtags calling the names of victims who died at the hands of white people. There was nowhere you could go that racism wasn’t a hot topic.

George Floyd’s death ignited the largest protest in American history with around 26 million protesters.

Here we are in 2022. And I’m wondering where have all the allies gone?

Police brutality and racial injustice haven’t gone away. But, all the “allies” protesting for change have seemed to disappear. Black, young men are still being killed at higher rates than any other race, 1,019 people have been killed within the last year.

On average, over 1,000 people are killed each year. But, 2021 was the highest rate recorded in recent years being 1,134.

Will a new high be reached this year?

Police brutality hasn’t gone anywhere. And neither have the disproportionate killings of Blacks.

Here’s the thing. This is nothing new.

America has seen temporary outrage over racism over the decades.

Police brutality is no secret in the Black community. But, every few decades a killing or act will be undeniably brutal. So much so that the White American has to listen. Even if for a moment.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

For example, Rodney King’s brutal beating was widely publicized and protests sparked all over. But, the smoke faded and the allies retreated, waiting for the next high-profile case. Reality Check.

George Floyd’s death is another one of the cases that catch a moment of significance but fade into the background.

Black people have protested the killings and racial injustices in our community for decades. And we still are. But, we are stronger with the influential voices of others. Now is not the time to check out.

Blacks are still being killed. Racism is still out there. The problem hasn’t been fixed. Don’t lose focus.

Don’t wait for another viral killing or injustice to take a stand. Don’t be concerned about the killings of Black only when they’re dead. Care about the living. Good intentions are never enough.

Will the real allies of Black lives please stand up?

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***