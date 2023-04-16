Whether a Relationship Can Last Long Depends on These 4 Points!

For every couple, the duration of their relationship is what they care about and value the most. At the beginning of a relationship, people are always eager to add the longest duration to their love. However, as they get along for a long time, People will try their best to shorten the duration of a relationship, because it is easy to fall in love and difficult to get along with each other. Therefore, whether a relationship can last for a long time depends not only on our own wishes but also on the relationship between two people who love each other in the process of getting along, especially whether they can achieve these four points.

Photo by Hannah Olinger on Unsplash

One, love each other

Whether a relationship lasts long, the first thing to look at is whether there is enough love between two people to support and maintain the relationship between each other, because only when we love someone from the heart, we will feel distressed, and only if we have such love for each other, can we cherish and care for each other. Therefore, for long-lasting love, two people who love each other must be able to love and take care of each other. In the maintenance of a relationship, their relationship will only become deeper and deeper.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo by Christian Lue on Unsplash

Second, they are willing to think differently

Sometimes, the end of a relationship is not because of the lack of love between two people, but more because of the stubbornness and uncompromising between each other, which leads to a good relationship gradually falling apart in the contradictions between each other. lost. Therefore, whether a relationship lasts long depends on whether the two people who are together are willing to think differently when encountering problems and conflicts, and can feel each other’s difficulties and feelings at first time because only in this way A relationship can only be cherished.

Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

Three, keep falling in love with each other

In fact, long-term love is a process of falling in love with each other again and again. In the process of getting along, both parties can put their eyes on each other’s strengths and strengths, so as to constantly discover each other’s strengths and weaknesses. Shine a little bit, and then get to know and fall in love with each other a little bit. If in love, two people who are together can truly achieve “beauty is in the eye of the beholder”, then how could their love not last long?

Photo by Manny Moreno on Unsplash

Fourth, mutual realizing and understanding

When two people who love each other are together, not only having love is enough, but in many cases, understanding and understanding each other is the most important thing in love, because only in this kind of relationship can you realize the so-called love. There is a tacit understanding, a tacit understanding, and a close relationship. In such a relationship, two people who are together are not only a relationship of lovers but also a relationship of friends. They can open up their hearts and talk about their feelings, and they can also talk about their ideals without shying away. A relationship that can do this, will last forever until you turn white

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***