How prevalent is white privilege in today’s world?
Dr. Vibe asks Dr. Steven Lake Ph.D. about the state of white privilege.
During the conversation, Mr. Lake talked about:
– His exposure to race and racism when he was growing up
– Some of the advantages he has being white
– White fragility when it comes to white privilege
– Not talking about white privilege with his white friends
– Racism where he lives with indigenous people
– His thoughts about reparations for Black people
– White privilege being an American and Canadian issue
– How can education deal with white privilege
– Many white males not admitting that they have white privilege
– How to get conversations about white privilege
– His thoughts on the future of white privilege
