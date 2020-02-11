https://www.istockphoto.com/ca/photo/cool-man-in-glasses-hold-cigarette-glass-with-brandy-in-formal-wear-tux-with-red-gm925466034-253963869

How prevalent is white privilege in today’s world?

Dr. Vibe asks Dr. Steven Lake Ph.D. about the state of white privilege.

During the conversation, Mr. Lake talked about:

– His exposure to race and racism when he was growing up

– Some of the advantages he has being white

– White fragility when it comes to white privilege

– Not talking about white privilege with his white friends

– Racism where he lives with indigenous people

– His thoughts about reparations for Black people

– White privilege being an American and Canadian issue

– How can education deal with white privilege

– Many white males not admitting that they have white privilege

– How to get conversations about white privilege

– His thoughts on the future of white privilege

