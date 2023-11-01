Who Am I? I’m Not a Good Girl

In a world where kindness is often rewarded, it can be hard to accept that I’m not the poster child for the “good girl.”

This confession hasn’t been easy, but I’ve learned to accept it as my truth — I’ve learned that it’s okay to tell me the truth, even when it means you won’t be “nice” all the time.

From a young age, society puts tremendous pressure on us to conform to the “pretty girl” ideal.

We are taught to be compassionate, and understanding, and to put the needs of others ahead of our own.

Without a doubt, these are admirable qualities that can make the world a better place and strengthen our relationships with others.

However, there is a big difference between being truly generous and meeting society’s expectations and just being yourself.

The latter involves suppressing our own identity, remaining silent when we need to speak up, and conforming to social norms.

It means maintaining a façade of approval even if all is not well. For years I tried to fit into these pots, thinking that being a “good girl” would earn me respect.

I kept my mind, avoided conflict, and pursued peace. But over time, I realized the price I was paying.

By sacrificing my truth and my voice, I was also sabotaging my own mental and emotional well-being.

It took time, but I finally accepted that I wasn’t a “good girl.” I have flaws, quirks, moments of anger, frustration, and sadness.

I don’t always agree with others, and I don’t always plaster them with a comfortable smile.

What I’ve found is that being true to yourself is more important than fitting into someone else’s expectations.

Accepting my truth was not an easy process. That meant praising myself, setting boundaries, expressing my feelings honestly, and learning to say no when necessary.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I had to take responsibility for my mistakes and use them as opportunities to grow. It meant me.

Once I accepted the fact that I wasn’t a “good girl,” I discovered a deeper sense of freedom. Truth is a beautiful and powerful thing even when it comes with flaws.

This allows me to connect with people who appreciate me for who I am, not the mask I wear. It gave me the courage to pursue my dreams and values, even when they didn’t match the expectations of others.

So, I’m not a “good girl,” and I don’t carry the burden of trying to be one.

Instead, I am a real girl, learning to embrace the complexity of my feelings, thoughts, and experiences.

I find this revelation worth celebrating — because truth is indeed the key to fulfillment.

…

Follow | Subscribe | Buy me a coffee | Buy my Ebooks here

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Irina Iriser on Unsplash