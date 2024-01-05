Aloha,
I’ve been spending some of this gifted time at home researching the Reticular Activating System, and today I want to share with you the incredible findings that I’ve discovered.
Have you ever really wanted a certain car, and all of a sudden you start to notice it everywhere? Or maybe you’ve been in a crowded restaurant where you think you heard someone call your name, and all of a sudden the loud noises tune out so you can focus on who is calling you? That’s your Reticular Activating System at work.
What’s fascinating about all of this, is that we take in between 2-11 million bits of information every second, but we can only consciously process between 40-120 bits of this information. From the temperature of our skin, to the breeze – anything that is coming in through our five senses is processed through our Reticular Activating System, which filters this information through our current belief system.
We become our thoughts. Who we are is through the thoughts that we think.
So my question to you today is – who is controlling your thoughts right now? Are you running the show in your life? Or are the circumstances of what’s going on around you controlling your thoughts and running your show?
Some of you consuming this information might be business owners and you might be scared. You might be watching the news or other people’s opinions on Facebook and letting their beliefs get under your skin. You might be saying things right now like, “Yes, I want to survive and thrive through this crisis”, but underneath the surface on a deeply rooted belief level in your subconscious mind, your Reticular Activating System might be looking for evidence that supports the opposite.
Now I’m not saying to not acknowledge what is going on right now – you can’t ignore Covid-19. But this pandemic isn’t going to last forever. Be informed, take care of yourself, your body, your health, and your mind. But also use this time to ask yourself what you want to be proud of when this moment in time has passed.
Maybe you can start using this time as a gift. Maybe you can use it to start connecting with others, building relationships, or pivoting in your business to serve your clients in a different way. What do your clients need right now?
Everything that you are seeking is also seeking you. Just because there is a pandemic happening right now, it doesn’t stop the Universal Laws and Law of Attraction that are always at play. This isn’t philosophy, it’s science.
Even if you’re not a business leader or entrepreneur, I know that you have dreams and aspirations. You should also be focusing on what you want or who you want to be when you emerge from this self-quarantine.
Use this time wisely, and if you need help or a nudge in the right direction, I am here for you.
Be kind to yourself and others. Stay well.
This post was previously published on Laura Noel & Stretch Into Success.
