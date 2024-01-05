Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Who Is Controlling Your Thoughts Right Now?

Who Is Controlling Your Thoughts Right Now?

We become our thoughts. Who we are is through the thoughts that we think.

by Leave a Comment

 

Aloha,

I’ve been spending some of this gifted time at home researching the Reticular Activating System, and today I want to share with you the incredible findings that I’ve discovered.

Have you ever really wanted a certain car, and all of a sudden you start to notice it everywhere? Or maybe you’ve been in a crowded restaurant where you think you heard someone call your name, and all of a sudden the loud noises tune out so you can focus on who is calling you? That’s your Reticular Activating System at work.

What’s fascinating about all of this, is that we take in between 2-11 million bits of information every second, but we can only consciously process between 40-120 bits of this information. From the temperature of our skin, to the breeze – anything that is coming in through our five senses is processed through our Reticular Activating System, which filters this information through our current belief system.

The Reticular Activating System is always looking for evidence for what you believe. So, if you believe that your business isn’t going to survive this crisis or you believe that the sky is falling, your mind is going to look for that evidence to support your beliefs. This is why now, more so than ever, it’s so important to be in control of your thoughts.

We become our thoughts. Who we are is through the thoughts that we think.

So my question to you today is – who is controlling your thoughts right now? Are you running the show in your life? Or are the circumstances of what’s going on around you controlling your thoughts and running your show?

Some of you consuming this information might be business owners and you might be scared. You might be watching the news or other people’s opinions on Facebook and letting their beliefs get under your skin. You might be saying things right now like, “Yes, I want to survive and thrive through this crisis”, but underneath the surface on a deeply rooted belief level in your subconscious mind, your Reticular Activating System might be looking for evidence that supports the opposite.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Now I’m not saying to not acknowledge what is going on right now – you can’t ignore Covid-19. But this pandemic isn’t going to last forever. Be informed, take care of yourself, your body, your health, and your mind. But also use this time to ask yourself what you want to be proud of when this moment in time has passed.

Maybe you can start using this time as a gift. Maybe you can use it to start connecting with others, building relationships, or pivoting in your business to serve your clients in a different way. What do your clients need right now?

Everything that you are seeking is also seeking you. Just because there is a pandemic happening right now, it doesn’t stop the Universal Laws and Law of Attraction that are always at play. This isn’t philosophy, it’s science.

The facts are: People still need you right now, and people are looking for distractions. So use this time wisely. Get focused on a goal, even if it’s, “How do I want to emerge from this time?”, and start asking yourself questions that are in harmony with what you want to create in your life.

Even if you’re not a business leader or entrepreneur, I know that you have dreams and aspirations. You should also be focusing on what you want or who you want to be when you emerge from this self-quarantine.

Use this time wisely, and if you need help or a nudge in the right direction, I am here for you.

Be kind to yourself and others. Stay well.

This post was previously published on Laura Noel & Stretch Into Success.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Laura Noel

Laura Noel is a Lean Six Sigma Blackbelt and certified Proctor Gallagher Institute coach and facilitator who works with individuals, groups and companies in reaching their potential and achieving their personal and professional goals.

She has been studying and teaching personal growth and leadership for over 27 years as she served in the military and has continued to develop her expertise through working with her mentor, who is world-renowned in human potential and success, Bob Proctor.

Laura is thrilled to help clients stretch their thinking and minds in a way that opens them up to new possibilities. This mental flexibility allows them to lead happy, healthy, more abundant lives.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x