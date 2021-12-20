Why Am I Not Interested in Sex?

In many marriages and committed partnerships today, there is an alarming trend: no sex. You’ve heard them all. This is especially true of the myth that couples do not have sexual relations after they are married. In reality, sex might decline after having kids and being absorbed with the responsibility of raising, feeding, and educating your children.

As a matter of fact, who among us has the energy or the confidence to appear and act seductively? All children are hard to raise and need a lot of effort. Hey, it’s a lot of labor to go through life. Were moms so angry when we were young because of this?

If you want to live in the real world, you’ll have to confront the lack of sexual contact in your marriage at some point. It’s important for married couples to have sex on a semi-regular basis, to enjoy it, and to want it. It’s something we need.

In other words, why do so many of us not treat this issue the same way we would do money matters, careers, and children? Why do we ignore it? Even in today’s changing society, sex is still a very unpleasant issue for us to talk about with our children, our friends, and our spouses.

Isn’t it weird that this is happening? If you’re looking for a good romance novel or romance movie then go no further. Then why aren’t we talking to each other? Most of the time, it’s us that’s to blame for the problem, but we’re too embarrassed or afraid to accept it and deal with it.

You and your husband may have to deal with a really tough and unpleasant issue, but there may be a few specific ways you and your spouse may handle it. Back to affection, then.

FIRST:- Go to your physician and check yourself out if you have a reduced desire for sex. Hormone levels change, causing a wide range of symptoms. Being a parent may knock a person off-balance. A physical issue should be ruled out.

Uncomfortable or even painful sex during intercourse has long been a problem for certain women. It’s possible that you don’t think certain postures are right for you, but you may have a physical condition that may be solved. Even after some foreplay, you may still not get excited or feel uncomfortable. There might be something bodily going on. See your gynecologists’.

SECOND:- If you are in good health and your spouse is not in any physical discomfort, you may conclude that the problem is mental/emotional in nature.

Are you tired? Are you in need of a break? You’re mentally exhausted? Are you sick of him? …or is he just a warm body? Feeling ugly is a common occurrence. Consider yourself ugly to him? In the past, have either of you cheated — and if so, do you know? A religious rut?

Ignorance of sex as a vital element of a relationship is an enormous lie! Your partner’s physical closeness is vital to the health of your relationship.

If you are Dating:- Sexual attraction is a critical component of a successful dating relationship. This might lead to significant difficulties down the road.

If you are Married:- Having sex with your husband or wife may not feel the same as it did the first time, but it should still be pleasurable and wanted by both of you. Feelings of desire that are not high?

1. Identify the origins of your stress. Make a note of them. They should be counted. Make a list. What is the source of your greatest anxiety? Finances? Affection? Children? Illness? Family?

2. Sort them now in increasing order of significance. You should be able to cross off the last thing on the list this week. For example, if your children are causing you to worry. Hire a babysitter, go on a date with your mate, and try to begin contact at the end of the evening.

3. Continue to focus on reducing your list while maintaining your date evenings, etc.

4. Find ways to minimize your overall stress. Reading a book, yoga, walking/running, repeating an old hobby, dancing to your favorite music on your iPod, and so on.

Reducing your overall tension is an excellent strategy to enhance calm during personal moments. We may put too much pressure on ourselves and unwittingly undermine our performance. In addition, happy individuals have more sex!

I’m not sure about the statistics, but it makes logical, right?

