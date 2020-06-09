Why Are Confidence and Self-Esteem Important in a Child’s Development?

Self-esteem plays a significant part in healthy children. Kids with high self-esteem tend to excel in life, whereas a child’s low self-esteem may contribute to poor performance. As a parent, building your child’s self-esteem is primarily your duty. You can do the utmost to help your kid feel confident and knowledgeable.

Kids with high self-esteem have the motivation to pursue new things and explore new skills and be proud of their achievements. They also have the emotional capacity to overcome a lack of success and the determination to try again.

Children with imperfect self-esteem are self-critical and have significant problems when they do make mistakes. It may result in the kid being unable to try again or unwilling to embrace the next opportunity to succeed.

Children may have a community of peers who create stress, and as a parent, what you are doing at home counts enormously. Your child will benefit if they have a balanced self-esteem reserve, which also acts as a shield to endure other kids’ unpleasantness.

Give your child the best chance to succeed and to be contented.

Use the following approaches to aid your child feel confident about themselves:

1. Love and cherish your kids. Every kid should believe that whatever they do — success or failure — their parents still appreciate them and continue to stay there for them.

Assess the effects it has on a child’s self-esteem when they feel they are only loved when they think and act in a certain way or when they accomplish a particular output.

2. Assist your child in setting reachable goals. Some things are better for self- esteem than success. Work with your kid to define these goals.

Begin with very easy-to-reach goals. Give your kids a taste of victory and strengthening of confidence.

For instance, doing even a little bit to straighten one’s room might be a good goal for a young child.

3. Stimulate perseverance. Success and determination travel hand-in-hand. Recognize your child’s strength to endure, and educate them on how to excel.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Give your child some tough challenges, and help them not give up. Applaud them when they get through the challenge.

One way you can support your kid by setting a good example. Illustrate what persistence implies.

4. Give your kid options. Having self-esteem is tough when you have no control over your life. Give your child choices to feel self-control. It can be as easy as providing them two options for lunch or making them decide what shoes they wear the same day.

5. Discourage excellence. Dissuade your child from being perfect — a challenge no one can win.

Your child’s self-esteem may fall as they recognize they’re never perfect. Teach your child that you acknowledge commitment and growth. These are measures anyone can accomplish.

6. Avoid too much-praising. Your kid understands excessive applause. Applaud when recognition is needed. Praise your child for a reasonable effort. It should note that unnecessary applause is sometimes thought to weaken a child’s self-esteem instead of strengthening it.

7. Let your child overhear, complimenting them. A kid gets a significant boost to self-esteem once they notice a parent applauding them to another older adult.

Your kids are often observing you, just using it for your purpose.

8. Take proper self-care. Self-care teaches your kid that you are relevant. They’ll think they’re essential and can take care of themselves. You should realize how to prioritize yourself.

A child having high self-esteem is more contented and more optimistic. We would like the best for our kids, and it’s our role to guide and assist our kids down this road.

What we are doing at home can affect our children’s future substantially. Educate your kids to value and belief in themselves, and they will realize the usefulness throughout their entire lives.

—

This post was previously published on A Parent Is Born and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Illustration: Yuliia D