Why Are People So Mad? It’s Hard on Everyone!

Mass shootings, bullying, discrimination of others–what the hell? There is so much angst among people today. They are mad about so many things. I’m not about to suggest that anyone suppress their feelings, but that they don’t wallow in them too long. Complaining is a form of victimhood. Yes—it is giving away your power. Take action, take heart, but don’t let your energy become depleted! It’s nearly impossible to achieve any goals or outcomes when feeling low and unenergized.

I have learned that getting mad brings back that kind of energy in my life. No longer do I say that “I am fighting” a cause. The strategy I use today is peacefully acting with a plan. Instead of marching in parades and not knowing if a “hateful” sign is behind me, I choose to empower others to take a stand in supporting their belief systems through amicable ways that motivate them.

There are so many ways to stand up to injustice. Write a book, attend a workshop, share someone’s article on social media. Become an advocate that helps people in a peaceful but powerful way. Mother Teresa had it right when she said, “I was once asked why I don’t participate in anti-war demonstrations. I said that I would never do that, but as soon as you have a pro-peace rally, I’ll be there.” She knew that the work she was doing would bring about a powerful movement, without dining on drama. When one hears Mother Teresa’s name, they are likely thinking about the peaceful way she stood up for people and served them.

Drama begets drama. Don’t we want to live in a more peaceful world? I do. Rather than raising hell on social media or marching in a parade that represents views that I support or don’t support, I choose to teach people how to stand up for themselves, their loved ones, and their employees in a calm matter. Then they have more energy to devote to things that matter to them. Peace in our lives matters.

I believe that employees and employers deserve to work in respectful and safe work environments.

