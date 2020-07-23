Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Why Changing Your Mind Can Hurt

Why Changing Your Mind Can Hurt

We are all works in progress — embrace the growing pains.

by Leave a Comment

As we grow older and wiser, we will inevitably hear things that are at odds with what we learned as children. When these old habits and beliefs are brought into question, our natural instinct is to fight the new information in order to preserve our own egos. If we can allow ourselves to be vulnerable and accept that we might be in the wrong, then we open the door to tons of important personal growth.

The tricky part about this growth, however, is that it is often accompanied by a great deal of discomfort. The greater the gap between what you used to believe and what you are learning, the more likely this learning is to be accompanied by growing pains. While ultimately a good thing, this “emotional Osgood-Schlatter” (“cognitive dissonance” sounds boring) can often serve as enough of a deterrent that people double down and cling harder to their old beliefs. We see this in everything from LGBTQ rights discussions to mask-wearing debates — people do not want to admit that they were in the wrong because it can be embarrassing, confusing, and uncomfortable.

With this in mind, we need to encourage this discomfort and normalize the admission of guilt. Rather than pretending we were all born omniscient and equanimous, we should recognize that everyone has their own journey to enlightenment. You cannot reach your individual end-goal without the path in between (h/t intermediate value theorem), and this will always come with headaches and heartaches.

As the world around you changes, do your best to change with it. Expect to be challenged and get used to apologies. They are signs of maturity and humility, and they make you a better person.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The ideas I had in college were infinitely better than what I believed in high school, but they are still nowhere near where they are now. And in two years, I will read this column and cringe. We are all works in progress — embrace the growing pains.

 

Shutterstock

About Scott Gerson

Scott Gerson is a 24-year-old (mostly straight) man living in Washington, DC. He has a background in disability rights work, and he currently works for Special Olympics. He hopes to one day become a father and thinks therapy is awesome!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x