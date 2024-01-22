Why Did I Dream My Partner Cheated? 5 Possible Dream Meanings

One of the worst feelings is dreaming that your partner is cheating on you. It can leave you feeling a mix of emotions. Even if you know there’s no way your significant other is cheating on you, it can still leave you feeling upset, hurt, and even angry at them.

Most of all, you’re probably wondering why you had this dream in the first place. Let’s take a closer look at five possible dream meanings.

1. You’re feeling neglected.

Dreaming that your partner is cheating most often means that you’re feeling neglected. Is your partner working overtime lately? Are they spending more time at the gym, playing video games or focusing on things that you aren’t involved in? If so, you probably feel cheated out of quality time with them, which can very easily lead you to dreams about cheating.

2. You might be jealous.

Dreaming about your partner cheating could be due to jealousy. The other person in the dream may be symbolizing something bigger.

If your dream involves your significant other cheating with their ex, you might be jealous of the life they had before you came along. Maybe you’re jealous that your partner’s ex knew them while they were younger.

If you dream about your S.O. cheating with someone you’re close to or someone else you know in real life, it could mean that you’re jealous of something that person has in their life or relationship that you’re currently lacking.

3. You have unresolved trauma due to being cheated on.

Being cheated on can leave you with many emotional scars. If you’ve been cheated on in the past, you might have a fear of being cheated on again — even if it’s a subconscious one. It’s not uncommon to have dreams about being cheated on again, according to Healthline.

If your ex is the one who cheated, you might be having a difficult time trusting again. If your current partner is the one who cheated, your dream could mean that you need to work on strengthening the relationship to regain their trust.

4. You’re not satisfied in the relationship.

Dreaming that you’ve been cheated on could signal that you’re not entirely happy, according to Business Insider. It’s possible that your relationship is lacking in some area(s). Maybe your communication has been off lately or you’ve been having a lot of disagreements.

This could stem back to that unresolved trauma from being cheated on that we mentioned before. If an ex has cheated in the past, your current relationship may feel familiar to your last less than perfect relationship. The end result might be a fear of things happening the same way — even if you don’t think your current partner is capable of committing infidelity.

5. Your intuition is sending you a message.

Dreaming that your partner cheated on you doesn’t necessarily mean that they have cheated — or that they will cheat in the future. That being said, there’s always a possibility that they are cheating. Our intuitions let us know the truth in all sorts of ways. While this likely isn’t the case, you can’t rule it out entirely if your partner’s behavior has been really suspect lately.

Dreams about being cheated on are more like nightmares. One of these five dream meanings probably explain why you’ve dreamt about being cheated on.

