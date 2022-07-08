Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Why Do So Many Men Leave Their Depression Untreated?

Why Do So Many Men Leave Their Depression Untreated?

Approximately 1 in 16 males vs 1 in 8 females, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, reported being depressed. A possible explanation for this gap is that males are less likely than women to seek care, disclose their symptoms, or even be diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Presented by BetterHelp.

 

Presented by BetterHelp.

Additionally, men’s clinical depression symptoms are often overlooked for a variety of reasons. As an example, men, who are expected to be “strong,” prefer to deny that they have any troubles. Emotional expression is seen as primarily a female quality in American culture. The upshot of this is that males who suffer from depression are more prone to concentrate on their physical ailments rather than their emotional ones.

Here’s what depression treatment for men looks like, and why it’s a significant part of holistic health planning.

Diagnosis

Mood disorders, such as major depressive disorder, can have a profound impact on a man’s life. Bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, substance misuse, and even post-traumatic stress disorder can all produce depression. Additionally, it could indicate a brain tumor, an undiscovered ADHD disease, or adverse drug effects.

At medical appointments, doctors keep an eye out for telltale indications, such as being socially distant or having an untidy appearance, and take a comprehensive medical history, noting any possible precipitating events like a divorce or a job loss. They’ll recommend a visit to a psychiatrist if they detect clinical depression.

Therapy

Studies have shown that cognitive behavioral therapy is a successful treatment for a significant number of male patients. Cognitive behavioral therapy is used to assist people overcome depression by helping them adjust their negative thoughts and habits. To better understand how thoughts, emotions, and behaviors all interact, a man will work closely with either a licensed therapist or psychiatrist. The therapist discusses how to verify the accuracy of one’s beliefs and perceptions, as well as how to deal with the symptoms that arise as a result of this process. Online help with depression is also an option if in-person therapy is too intimidating or  not possible due to location.

A man’s struggle with depression necessitates overcoming the humiliation that accompanies it. 12 to 16 weeks is a common length of time for CBT treatment. Cognitive behavioral therapy can be prescribed on its own or in conjunction with medication by doctors.

Medication

SSRIss, or elective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, are the most commonly prescribed antidepressants. They raise the amounts of the brain chemical serotonin, which affects mood, appetite, and sleep. One to twelve weeks is typical for the full effects of SSRIs.

Antidepressants termed serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, or SNRIs, may be used if an SSRI is ineffective in treating the patient’s symptoms. Those who are suffering from depression-related fatigue or pain may find relief with these drugs. It appears that SNRIs assist patients’ moods through increasing brain levels of serotonin and norepinephrine, two neurotransmitters involved in the communication process between nerve cells.

Many aspects are considered by your therapist or psychiatrist when they come up with treatment plans. SSRIs, for example, can induce sexual dysfunction, weight gain, and an increase in blood sugar levels, among other side effects. If a patient has a prostate condition, other drugs may create urinary difficulties.

Why Is This Important Information?

Male depression can have fatal effects if left untreated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, men in the United States are three to four times more likely than women to take their own lives. Men commit suicide at a startlingly high rate (between 75 and 80 percent) in the United States. While more women make suicide attempts, more men actually carry out the deed. This could be because men are more likely than women to utilize more fatal and violent methods of suicide, such as a pistol instead of an overdose of drugs.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

About Marie Miguel

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

