Why Do We Actually Want To Fall in Love?

Almost everyone has fallen in love in this life. Some people think that it leads us to happiness, while others experience heartbreak and disappointment because of it. Years and countless partners pass by in hopes of finding true love. So what is the reason for this? Why are countless works of literature written for the sake of love?

Let me tell you why.

First of all, I will explain this subject with descriptions to make it more understandable. First of all, what is God to you? God is omnipotent, can do anything, right? God is the most perfect.

Because of the completeness of this circle, I liken it to a god. A circle with all things fully united. Let this represent perfection for us.

But isn’t perfection unattainable?

We have some features, don’t we? Even if we can’t form a full circle, we can form a part of it. This is due to our abilities, status, being liked by people, and more endless traits.

Let us be in this missing circle.

Well, let’s come to the crucial part, the happiness you feel when you fall in love, your energy and happiness during the times you spend with that person you cannot forget, the reason for this is actually that when that person comes into our lives, it adds a lot to us and we feel much stronger. Invincible, as I say.

We end up with a much larger circle than we are.

Well, time passes, the happy days begin to fade, and one side realizes the bitter truth in the relationship. He/She realizes that he can find a better mate or that something is missing.

There is nothing to be angry about here, in fact, he/she just wants what everyone wants. To be perfect, to be invincible. Today, with the effect of social media, this difference is noticed faster. We are always thought to be behind on something. But what we want is very clear, we just can’t accept it.

Let the red one here be our first love, the purple one our next relationship, and imagine it will go a ton like this. The person you can’t forget is the one who expands your circle the most.

But what you must have realized by now is that we can never be full circle. There will always be a crack in this circle. We actually want to be perfect like God, not love.

Unfortunately, this is a sad truth brought about by human nature. Selfishness.

That’s why interpret love this way, there may always be someone who will complete you in a better circle, but both sides should be happy with what they’ve developed, accept it and live a happy life. Because we will never be a full circle. Social media or those around you should not be enticed. We must correct our value judgments.

