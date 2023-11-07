Why do Young Men Keep ‘Liking’ Me Online?

I find it so amusing that when I am active online dating sites, I get quite a few ‘likes’ from younger men. I have been as surprised as you might be, but there you have it.

As far as I can tell, age is not a barrier for them. In fact, they see beauty and substance in older women.

They say they find older women sexier, more confident in the bedroom.

Yes, that may be code for being commitment phobic or emotionally unavailable in their own peer group.

But it is also true that there is absolutely nothing like time to make us more confident, more free, more explorative in the bedroom. And women get this.

Younger straight men who are drawn to me, an older woman in her sixties, seem to fit in the category of pretty playful and open sexually; sexual connoisseurs of sorts, with a true appreciation of women of different sizes, colors and ages.

They are like good sommeliers, they understand fine wines/women that have aged well.

They are looking for sex with NSA, and view older women as equally interested in ‘no strings attached’ liaisons.

They get why many cultures prize older women’s beauty and sensuality.

And truthfully, they are on to something. Many of us feminist older women have put up with a lot of crap — yes, from men- over many decades and want some intimacy and connection, but not all the time. We want the NSA too.

We are having the best sex of our lives.

We find ourselves having something uncannily in common with one version of the modern male player.

I will let you know how it goes.

Maybe.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: DANNY G on Unsplash