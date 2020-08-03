Why Elopements Can Be Even Better than Big Weddings

It is most definitely the year of the elopement. Due to the pandemic, hundreds to newlyweds-to-be have been forced to cancel big flashy weddings which took months to plan. In some cases they have opted to get married on the same schedule, but in a much more modest fashion. Elopements might seem like a last-resort right now, but they can be wonderful in their own way; perhaps even more wonderful than traditional weddings in some cases.

Eloping provides the bride with a chance to really, truly put herself first.

How many brides can truly say that they prioritized themselves all day long on their wedding day? From the photos to the flowers, the reality is that many large weddings involve many different voices in the bride’s ear on the big day. Conversely, elopement photos have the decadence of engagement photos. Fewer people means more attention for the bride from the photographer, and more time to create some truly beautiful images, exactly the way that she wants them.

Eloping is perfect for introverts

For the introverted amongst us, spending time with large groups of people can be exhausting. I know several women who have admitted crying on or around their wedding day, due to stress rather than sadness or nerves. The pressure for everything to be perfect is tiring enough, and for many people, being watched by such a large group of friends and family can feel overwhelming.

Elopements allow couples more headspace to focus on themselves without worrying about whether their guests are having a good time. They can really get lost in each other rather than checking in on family members and struggling to spend quality time with a large number of guests all in one afternoon.

Elopements provide newlyweds with an opportunity to write their own rules.

If you’re considering an elopement, the first thing to do is to let go of everything that you think a wedding day has to be, and start making a list from scratch of what you actually want it to be. Are flowers really important to you? What kind of outfits would you prefer to wear? Have you always dreamed of saying vows in an unusual location which would be logistically challenging for a larger wedding, but possible for an elopement?

Even the aspects of traditional weddings that are appealing can be recreated in imaginative ways. A first dance via video chat with friends and family may suit couples who are not shy about having an audience. For those who want to find ways to celebrate with their families in proximity to their big day, a serious of ‘wedding breakfasts’ over the course of a week or month with different family members and friend groups could be a great solution.

Perhaps 2020 is the year that thousands of couples re-write the rules and create truly unique (and beautiful) elopements.

