Why Heraclitus Said, ‘Life Is Flux’

“Life is flux.”

Heraclitus, a Greek philosopher of the late 6th century BCE, said that.

“There is nothing permanent except change,” he said.

Life and everything around us are constantly evolving, with or without our permission. But the outcome is not always obvious.

Like time, life flows forward. Reality is dynamic.

We are changing every day — perceptions, worldviews, habits, routines, beliefs and values are shifting for or against us.

The good news is, you can control a lot of the changes in your life. You can determine the process of change too. And make it work for you.

Virginia Woolf says, “A self that goes on changing is a self that goes on living.”

For people who don’t like change, the natural flow of life can be overwhelming and unsettling.

But the only way to thrive in our ever-changing world is to embrace the reality that change touches all aspects of life and run with it.

I’m one of those people that crave a good shift.

I don’t like to be comfortable for too long. I literally put myself in unfamiliar situations to experience something new and force my brain to think instead of relying on comfortable shortcuts all the time.

I deliberately disrupt my routine to try new things, methods and habits.

I then measure the results of my old habits with the new routine to determine which one helps me change better. It’s a process I’ve come to accept to find out what’s working and what needs improvement.

The only permanent realism is change

As life changes, it’s easy to feel stressed and uncomfortable.

But you can do something about it.

You choose to respond to the many uncertainties in a completely different way. Life will always present an option.

It’s our responsibility to look for opportunities that will allow us to keep moving in the best possible direction.

Many people choose resistance, denial, fear and panic. That path can quickly feel overwhelming and stunt personal growth.

No matter what life throws at you, learn to respond in a way that puts you in control. Adopt a resilient mindset and take proactive action to minimise change risks. Learn to focus on becoming a better version of yourself instead of panicking about change.

You can influence the future by making better decisions today.

“Humans are unique in their ability to willingly change. We can change our attitude, our appearance and our skillset,” writes Seth Godin.

If you’re not happy with your life right now, change is the only way forward. The willingness to gradually adapt and embrace a new way of life can guarantee a better life.

The goal in life is progress, no matter how small — change is the only thing that can get you closer to the life you want. If you live your whole life dreading change, you will experience a lot of negative emotions.

Julia Samuel was right when she said, “Change is the one certainty of life, and pain is the agent of change, it forces you to wake up and see the world differently, and the discomfort of it forces you to see the reality of it. It’s through pain that we learn, personally and also universally.”

Life outside your comfort bubble is challenging but can prepare you for the many uncertainties in life.

Don’t be forced to change — control the process. Be willing to take responsibility, take the necessary steps to build better habits, routines for your future.

“Unless you deliberately fight a habit — unless you find new routines — the pattern will unfold automatically,” Charles Duhigg writes in his book, The Power of Habit.

Choose to live boldly — your future self depends on it.

Give yourself a fresh start.

