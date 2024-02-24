Why I Love Men

I’m tired of online rhetoric against men. Yes, there are several dishonorable men, and it would terrify me to be a man in this world many times.

However, as a woman, I’ve also been equally terrified. I still come with the strength to see what honorable men should be — — as should the men who are chronically online complaining in the comments sections about women.

So for February and the month of love, I thought why not share what I love about men? Might add some positivity to the otherwise over-saturated content about men online.

Let’s break it down into three parts: the physical, the emotional, and the mental.

The physical

When they wear a crisp black, purple, or pink shirt and their broad shoulders and collarbone flex — -I nearly die on the inside.

Beautiful eyes that reflect kindness, some sort of peace

Curly hair, and good skincare = he takes care of himself. It always amazes me how well it reflects on them.

The emotional

When he invests in his woman and makes sure she is at ease in the world — I fawn over this. Warms my heart and restores my faith in humanity.

When as a young boy, he cherished his mother and siblings. That pure love makes me count the good in life.

When he expresses his emotions to a lover and feels safe enough to open up to her. One of my biggest personal dreams is to be there for my man where he feels safe and vulnerable in my presence.

The mental

I have always looked up to their ability to focus on their work, the dedication looks different compared to being scattered-brained.

When they embody a growth mindset and know the difference between criticism versus negativity.

How they bring structure and order to chaos. It’s a very necessary skill in today’s world.

On a soul level, deep down, I believe that there are plenty of good men out there. Many may also be misguided, and misinformed — — it’s just as easy for women to be as well. What we need are more solid father figures and role models — — that add value to the family unit and particularly to wholesome love.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Mother of Wilde on Unsplash