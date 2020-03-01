Get Daily Email
Why I Need to Get Better at Asking for Help

Why I Need to Get Better at Asking for Help

Seeking assistance isn’t a weakness — it’s a strength.

by

The Ben Franklin effect

Ben Franklin suggested that we should go out of our way to seek favours from others as a means of making them well-disposed towards us.

He that has once done you a kindness will be more ready to do you another than he whom you yourself have obliged.

— Ben Franklin

The Ben Franklin effect is the psychological phenomenon whereby a person who has already performed a favour for another is more likely to do another for them than if they simply ‘owed them one’.

Refusing to admit it

Perhaps my unwillingness to seek favours is due to being male and my innate pig-headed refusal to ask for help out of principle.

Being ‘manly’ means ‘playing through the pain’. It means not whining or admitting defeat. It means not letting something like ‘the blues’ get you down. But those deep-seated emotional issues can’t be cured by willpower and external validation. At best, you make yourself numb for a little while… not feeling pain isn’t the same as not being hurt.

When I reflect on times where I’ve pressed onwards alone without seeking help, it was borne out of a desire to appear strong and independent (or at least to maintain illusions as such). To feel numb to the challenge was preferable to having to acknowledge it and ask for help.

A little help from my friends

In times of crisis I may realise I’m in deeper than I’d like to be. I’m reluctant to admit it to others, much less reach out an arm so that they can pull me out of the mire.

Final thoughts

In his article, Harris O’Malley points to a responsibility that we all bear as humans (for I think his advice extends to more than just to men):

Asking for help isn’t a sign of weakness, it’s a sign of strength. It shows you have the courage to admit when you don’t know something, and to learn something new.

— Barack Obama

Previously Published on Medium

Shutterstock

About Toby Hazlewood

Toby Hazlewood is a writer, parent, husband, project manager and in his spare time, cycling enthusiast. He is passionate about helping others to overcome the challenges he’s overcome, by sharing the things he's learned along the way. He specializes in topics including parenting and life after divorce. You can find out more about his latest projects or just say hello at tobyhazlewood.com.

