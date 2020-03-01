Why I Need to Get Better at Asking for Help

I’ve always struggled to ask for help from others, no matter how much I might have wanted to. I have a track record of not asking for favours, even when I deserved or needed them. I’ve faced greater difficulties than I might have done had I just surfaced the issue a little sooner to those who could have helped.

It’s a weakness.

It’s not just in relation to the big things either. I’d sooner miss out on a social event than ask someone to babysit my kids. Home deliveries are needlessly complicated as I won’t ask my neighbour to receive a parcel for me. I complicate my life out of a staunch refusal to ask anyone to do anything for me, even though I’d consider myself helpful and amenable to helping others.

Why is this? Am I just a martyr?

I’m definitely a loner in many ways. My preference is to be alone and freed from distractions or interruptions to work through things. Lately I’ve acknowledged this as a weakness as much as it can be a strength — when it goes too far it leads to isolation and introversion.

If I seek help from others I’m fearful they’ll think me needy or incapable — I want to be thought of as resilient, self-reliant and resourceful.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I strive for independence but I’ve needed to rely on family and friends while going through divorce and at other low-times in my life. I’m idealistic about being self-reliant, and want to be seen as a provider rather than who needs to be provided for.

I’m sure the times when I’ve leaned on others have left me with emotional hang-ups that remind me I’m not as independent as I’d like to think I am.

In trying to be fully self-sufficient and self-reliant, and refusing to seek help when I needed it, I’ve unintentionally put distance between myself and others who I secretly yearned to be closer to. It’s made me appear aloof and distant, like I didn’t need help and that I had everything squared away and in-hand. The truth instead was often that I was isolating myself out of fear or reluctance to open up and seek help that I badly needed.

Is it such a bad thing to reach out to others? Should it be avoided in favour of being independent?

Does it have to be one or the other?

The Ben Franklin effect

Ben Franklin suggested that we should go out of our way to seek favours from others as a means of making them well-disposed towards us.

He that has once done you a kindness will be more ready to do you another than he whom you yourself have obliged.

— Ben Franklin

The Ben Franklin effect is the psychological phenomenon whereby a person who has already performed a favour for another is more likely to do another for them than if they simply ‘owed them one’.

Wikipedia puts this down to cognitive dissonance.

This is based on the premise that we help others predominantly because we like them. Whether we actually do or not, our minds cannot cope with inconsistency between our actions and perceptions. So, we establish a mental connection that if we’ve already helped someone, we convince ourselves it’s because we like them. This makes us all the more willing to help them again in future.

Perhaps this is true and we should all be asking each other for more favours as a means of strengthening the emotional connections between us? Maybe this is how supportive communities are forged to begin with — by helping each other out, doing favours for each other and becoming more closely bonded as a result?

Refusing to admit it

Perhaps my unwillingness to seek favours is due to being male and my innate pig-headed refusal to ask for help out of principle.

Good Men Project columnist Harris O’Malley shares 5 Must-Follow Man Rules — number 1 in the list is to ‘Be Willing to Ask For Help’.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

O’Malley points out that many men will go to lengths to avoid admitting to weakness or to being incapable of handling things alone. The same applies to asking for directions, seeking medical help or even to reading the instruction manual for a new electrical appliance:

Being ‘manly’ means ‘playing through the pain’. It means not whining or admitting defeat. It means not letting something like ‘the blues’ get you down. But those deep-seated emotional issues can’t be cured by willpower and external validation. At best, you make yourself numb for a little while… not feeling pain isn’t the same as not being hurt.

When I reflect on times where I’ve pressed onwards alone without seeking help, it was borne out of a desire to appear strong and independent (or at least to maintain illusions as such). To feel numb to the challenge was preferable to having to acknowledge it and ask for help.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A little help from my friends

In times of crisis I may realise I’m in deeper than I’d like to be. I’m reluctant to admit it to others, much less reach out an arm so that they can pull me out of the mire.

My instincts tell me that the situation is of my own making and I alone am to blame. I should therefore have what is needed within me to deal with it.

I could just ask someone to give me the help I’d gladly give others — but I don’t.

I convince myself that it’s my responsibility to sort things out and that I must find the solution within, rather than looking outwards for someone else to provide it. I confuse asking for help with weakness. It’s confounded by the fear I might be feeling as I face into uncertainty.

I force myself to confront things and struggle onwards alone rather than admitting I should ask for help, for a favour or for guidance.