Why Is Learning a Color Palette Important?

Have you ever felt uncomfortable or enveloped by a color or a combination of colors in a single environment?

Perhaps the tone left you apprehensive, overwhelmed, or uncomfortable?

These are factors that are little known by the community, but the fact is that colors affect us. They have the immeasurable power to influence our mood, thoughts, or emotions. It also influences our relationship with the environment, others, or product-consumer relationships.

Colors are everywhere; just open your eyes and color your vision.

For this and more, it is crucial to know the importance of Color Palette in our life.

We Already Talked About Colors, But What is a Color Palette?

It’s the color palette. But okay, here goes another class session.

Before going into the steps related to its importance, it is crucial to study the definition of the Color Palette and become aware of everything that revolves around it.

The color palette is based on the principles of the chromatic cycle, a simplified representation of the twelve colors distinguishable by the naked eye. Its primary importance is to bring harmony to its destiny. In other words, we can also say that a color palette is the set of colors and tones selected to be used harmoniously to convey an idea to the visualizer, creating a sense of visual identity.

It can also have a universal psychological effect on people, influencing human behavior and perception.

It first appeared at the beginning of the 20th century, when Johannes Itten, a painter from the Bauhaus School in Germany, developed a chromatic circle including 12 shades and defined warm and cool, dark and light colors. All this was due to the accurate perception of his students. He was choosing colors similar to their personality and physical features, seeking harmonized colors with their identity.

What is Pantone Color System?

PMS (Pantone Color System) is a globally recognized system for color matching. It was developed in 1963 to solve the complex color matching problem in the printing industry.

Colors that cannot be mixed in traditional CMYK (Cyan, magenta, yellow, and black) makeup CMYK, the color process, and can be specified with the Pantone Color System.

In 2000, Pantone created the Color of the Year as a trendsetting concept for branding, marketing, and the creative community as a whole. In addition, Pantone Color Institute’s introduction of the Color of the Year made the institute the destination for color-related products and services.

The Importance of Color Palette?

The importance of the color palette is not singular; it is branched — as it plays a significant and influential role in communication. It also creates emotional bonds between individuals, plus connecting values and ideas. Its significance can be divided into four parts:

A. Emotional Importance

Our brain can identify and transform colors into sensations. Through this master organ, we discover the different reactions and trends we have for each type of color and shade.

For example, calmer colors don’t convey feelings as intensely as the darkest ones.

B. Creation of a visual identity

The color palette is essential in a corporation, especially in the consumer and product relationship. The product’s look directly influences consumers; this look is a reference in building customer trust and loyalty to the brand. Therefore, the color palette starts to be used in the logo and must be used on all products where the company logo is. This also goes for all social networks and company websites.

The color palette qualifies the company’s visual identity, bringing several advantages to the brand.

One of the many advantages that the color palette brings is brand recognition. With a harmonized color pattern, customers easily recognize the brand. This recognition and identification facilitate customers’ approach to the brand’s products, which guarantees a loyal and continuous consumption, also increasing the community’s trust in the brand.

C. Decoration

As the color palette is a set of harmonic colors that are visually pleasing to the naked eye, it is not surprising that it is one of the bases of decoration.

Primary colors and their variations form an essential element for the development of decoration, just as physics is a crucial element for architecture or engineering. The harmony offered by the color palette balances the creative psychology, involving the viewer and putting the details in order, all of this in the decor.

Have you ever walked into a beautifully decorated room? The artist plays with the colors in a precise and synchronized way so that one has to do with the other, and together they form something stunning that makes you want to live in that room.

All this is made available by the color palette.

D. Marketing and Branding

Have you ever thought about why you chose the same milk package at the supermarket without even considering the other options? Maybe you don’t even know its composition; you just like the product?

And a correction: it’s not just because of the quality of the flavor; it’s also because of its dazzling look.

Visual synchronicity is a vital element in a product, in addition to design and the creative incorporation of colors. All this is not functional without a pleasing color palette.

In fact, not proper but efficient — sophisticated, and beautiful, of course.

The color palette also represents the issue of strategic branding as cohesive and impactful brands. Selling a product is not necessarily easy peasy, hence the importance of strategically using the color palette.

A good strategy allows the brand to remain active and visible in society. It also allows for the quick call of your customer’s attention, fixing these colors in their minds.

Therefore, it is the single reason why brands spend hours and hours picking the right packaging color, as the packaging of a package is a factor that influences consumers both consciously and subconsciously.

1. Black

Black symbolizes power, authority, and control. Black tends to be a packaging color that stands out and makes products appear heavier, higher-end and communicates perceived value. As such, it conveys mystery, sophistication, and elegance.

2. Blue

Blue is universally loved by men and women and is the most popular color. As a result, it is the “safest” color to choose, but that could also lead to a dull, predictable package. It is crucial to select the suitable blue packaging relating to your niche market and to use decorative textures and finishes to make your product stand out. Older customers prefer darker blues, while young customers prefer bright blues.

3. Green

Green represents balance, harmony, wealth, and growth and is a color linked to security, wealth, and development. Green is commonly associated with nutraceuticals and eco-friendly products. Dark green is associated with wealth and luxury, while light and muted greens suggest environmental friendliness and nutrition. Adding decorative finishes or printing colors that appeal to your target market can make green packaging even more effective.

4. Red

Red is a powerful marketing tool because it signifies life, action, passion, enthusiasm, and strength. Generally, dark reds are viewed as professional and luxurious, whereas bright reds are seen as more exciting and energetic and lower perceived value. Your red packaging will appear more valuable if you print or decorate it with gold or silver.

5. White

White is the psychological concept of a blank canvas. This color is associated with innocence, equality, and new beginnings. White is a safe, simple, conservative, and unadventurous packaging color. It is suitable for designs that imply cleanliness, pureness, efficiency, or simplicity.

6. Orange

The color orange suggests fun, adventure, and cost-effectiveness. The packaging is different, perhaps a journey or a low price. The color orange is associated with optimism, self-confidence, friendliness, exploration, and confidence. These qualities are fiery and extroverted. Even though some orange colors can give the impression of cheapness, if the orange package is enhanced with another color, the message can be altered and the value perceived to be higher.

7. Turquoise

Turquoise represents clarity and communication because it evokes the sea. It encourages positive thoughts, calms emotions, and can rejuvenate and refresh the spirit. Health facilities and practitioners are likely to favor turquoise. Cleaning products packaged in turquoise are also aesthetically pleasing as they reflect purity.

8. Yellow

The yellow hue evokes originality and creativity — it is cheerful, optimistic, and uplifts spirits. In addition to being psychologically stimulating, it is also known to facilitate decision-making, making it an intelligent choice for saturated markets. Colors on packaging suggest something original and innovative or something cheap and fun. Children are most likely attracted to yellow hues; thus, major candies and toy companies prefer to have yellow packaging aimed at bringing joy.

9. Purple

The color purple is often associated with luxury, indulgence, quality, or exclusivity when accompanied by gold or silver. Purple symbolizes strength, virility, imagination, and individuality. Using this color is a good choice for packaging spiritual products. The purple packaging appeals more to females and youth than to males, although it is gradually gaining popularity among men.

10. Pink

Something is soothing and non-threatening about pink packaging. Because the color is inspirational, sincere, empathetic, and gentle. Pink is appropriate for female-oriented products such as cosmetics, fashion, beauty, and romance. The softer shades of pink are feminine and youthful, but the deeper shades bring more energy and passion. By combining pink with darker shades, it becomes sophisticated and robust.

Why Should We Learn About Color Palettes?

The color palette is a visual basis present in different sectors of the daily life of the community and also of the industry.

It has everything to do with the reaction of human beings to their habitat, the intelligent provision of products by their designers and manufacturers, and the decoration of our comfort zones and beyond. Therefore, and precisely for these reasons transcribed above, the importance of learning about the color palette is imperious.

Getting knowledge never hurts; knowing what is with us and where we are is an unlimited benefit. Simple things made the complex things we find everywhere; not knowing them is more or less the same as letting the Koupreys go extinct; it’s like ending humanity’s heritage.

It helps us understand emotions and sensations that arise individually and through interpersonal relationships. Man still learns, studying color palettes, ways to represent feelings, thoughts, and the disposition of certain materials on planet Earth.

I Bet You Love Street Art

We love street art because it’s free, creative, and unrestricted. Street art is a really diverse art form. The number of street artists is growing in size, style and still continues to grow.

Street art and graffiti have a long and colorful history.

Art on walls started with cavemen and nowadays is created for various reasons — for fun, to make the wall more attractive, to send a message, to pay respect to leaders by having their photos painted on the wall, to make a political statement, or some teens make graffiti that includes vandalism.

Street art is diverse in every way you look at it. This is because there are many types of street art — from paste-ups to murals, paintings, stencils, and many more.

Most countries have street artists who are influenced and inspired by many cultures. There are millions of pieces of urban art worldwide as a result.

Each second new pieces pop up as old ones get erased or removed. There’s no way to keep up!

People are happier when they see art in the street, which improves their day. It adds color and character to an otherwise gray and dull street.

You feel alive when you’re around art. It makes you feel content. It gets your creative juices flowing. Boosts your motivation. Sometimes, it gets you thinking.

‘Normal’ becomes something else when it’s transformed into street art.

Do you know that a village called “Kampung Pelangi” translates as Rainbow Village in Indonesia?

All the buildings and walkways of a small Indonesian village have been painted with colorful designs, transforming it from a slum to a colorful wonderland.

Located in a southern district of Semarang, Kampung Pelangi or Rainbow Village, a community in Central Java, was tired of living in filth.

To bring more visitors to their town and breathe life back into it, they needed to find ways to attract more tourists. It was an idea of a 54-year-old Slamet Widodo, a local person who works as a junior high school principal, to transform the slum into a colorful village.

Other villages in Indonesia — Kampung Warna-Warni, Kampung Tridi in Malang, and Kampung Kali Code in Yogyakarta- have turned into beautiful colorful villages to boost tourism and make the village appealing.

Final Thoughts

The presence of a harmonically and correctly selected color palette can bring positive and significant impacts in its place of action. It is certainly vital for the community and abroad with its many benefits.

