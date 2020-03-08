Why Is My Partner Blowing Up Over Such a Small Thing?

A common situation in relationships — one that I see in my office several times a week — is this. One partner is very upset about something and the other partner is baffled as to why something seemingly small could cause such a big eruption. In my experience, there are three main causes:

It’s not the thing itself (what triggered the explosion), but something about what it represents. One partner has a different value about something that we are failing to understand well enough. It really was a small thing — and the other person was just tired and/or hangry.

Let’s take these in order.

1. Not The Thing Itself

In one couple I saw, the wife went into a rage when a case of wine arrived at the front door. Her husband had gotten a special bargain on it and couldn’t understand why it was such a big deal to her. She explained that they had an agreement that he would stop his expensive subscription to a wine club and she was angry that he had broken their agreement. That might have been enough to make her angry, but why the rage?

Part of the reason they had come for therapy was that the husband had had a series of emotional affairs. One of the key structural features of an affair is that it is a unilateral action that violates a core relationship agreement. So what the wine arriving at the doorstep represented was another unilateral action on his part that broke an agreement they had. It triggered all the anger and hurt that was still unhealed from the affairs. Boom!

Often in these cases, there is the additional compounding factor of repetitive or cumulative hurt. With this couple, there was a deep and longstanding pattern of the husband “doing his own thing” in lots of different ways without sufficient regard or consideration for the impact on his wife. These two things (what it symbolizes and cumulative hurt) explain a lot of “mystery explosions.”

If the blowing-up person were to spell it out, it might sound something like this: “I didn’t get so angry only because you left the dirty dishes in the sink last night [a small thing in itself], but because I’ve told you so many times how unhappy I am about it [cumulative hurt] and you still keep doing it [apparently symbolizing that you don’t care about the impact on me].”

2. Different Values

One of the most difficult things in relationships is accepting or tolerating differences between ourselves and our partners. These differences boil down to two categories: personality styles and values. Personality styles are things like introversion/extroversion, adventurousness vs. caution, multitasking vs. single-focus, etc. Complicating matters, these traits can vary by context. For instance, I may be adventurous when it comes to travel, but not so much when it comes to physical risk, or emotional risk or some other variation.

Values are what we prioritize or consider important, and many values are tied to personality. Extroverts obviously will tend to value socializing with lots of people, and introverts will tend to value quiet time to themselves, or one-to-one time with their partners.

It’s extremely important — but also can be difficult — to really understand how our partner’s values are different from our own. Many blowups come from not fully appreciating these differences. In another couple, around the holidays, one partner suggested spontaneously that they hop in the other partner’s SUV and go get a tree. For the first partner, this was a romantic, warm, fun gesture, full of holiday spirit. However, the SUV-owning partner placed a high value on maintaining the fine condition of their older car and was worried that putting a tree on the roof could scratch it. They got into a row over it, leaving both partners feeling misunderstood and unappreciated.

3. Hangry

Most people probably know the portmanteau “hangry” which expresses the irritable mood we can be in when hungry. Similarly, we can be more vulnerable to unkind responses when tired at the end of the day or sleep-deprived (the latter of which has been shown to increase emotional reactivity on the order of 60%). These are the cases in which the seemingly little thing actually is a little thing, but got magnified by mood and perhaps the interaction.

One way of possibly moderating these low-resource events is for partners to let each other know when they are in those vulnerable states. For example, “Sorry dear, but I’m kind of tired/hungry/irritable and may not be at my best right now.” This puts the other on alert to be a bit more gentle and understanding, and even if things still go pear-shaped it’s a little easier knowing what some of the contributing factors are. It also helps our partners not take it personally.

However, it’s also important to be able to sort the different influences. If values, cumulative hurt, or a symbolic meaning really are involved — then attributing a blowup to hunger or tiredness will likely feel minimizing and could add fuel to the fire.

Know your partner, know yourself, and know these key distinctions.

Photo credit: By Christian Sterk on Unsplash