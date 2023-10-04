Why Love Is Worth It

Love is a word that is hard to describe fully. It’s more of a feeling than a word with a concrete definition. It can take many shapes and look different in a million ways. It is a concept that we all strive for. We all want to be loved in one way or another.

Love is not something that can be forced. It is impossible to demand love from someone. It doesn’t matter your status in life or how successful you are. Whether you’re a millionaire or broke, love is an even playing ground. It is something that will never be able to be bought.

Finding love can be a difficult journey but it is one worth taking. There may be a lot of bumps along the way but it’ll all be worth it once you reach your desired destination. Love has the power to motivate and make us the best version of ourselves.

Don’t lose hope along the way. Keep on pushing on when the going gets tough. Don’t let the world get you down. You may experience set backs and frustrations along the way.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Photo credit: Andres Molina on Unsplash