We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Why Natural Consequences Are Great Parenting Tools | Dad University

When using natural consequences in parenting our objective is to teach our children that they have choices and they need to deal with whatever the result is of their choice.

Natural consequences are the logical outcome of a decision that is made. It’s the result of behavior that isn’t planned or controlled. They are the results of our choices.

In this video, we talk about what natural consequence parenting is, how can we use it to our advantage, and discuss some times when it should be avoided. Using natural consequences with teens and older kids can be very useful however with younger kids they are often not at a level to understand the cause and effect of their behavior.

 

 

 

 

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

