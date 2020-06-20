Why Natural Consequences Are Great Parenting Tools | Dad University

Natural consequences are the logical outcome of a decision that is made. It’s the result of behavior that isn’t planned or controlled. They are the results of our choices.

When using natural consequences in parenting our objective is to teach our children that they have choices and they need to deal with whatever the result is of their choice.

In this video, we talk about what natural consequence parenting is, how can we use it to our advantage, and discuss some times when it should be avoided. Using natural consequences with teens and older kids can be very useful however with younger kids they are often not at a level to understand the cause and effect of their behavior.

Previously Published on YouTube