Why Pre-Cheating Conversations Are Now Necessary

“Let’s not act like fears of being betrayed and hurt don’t resurface in each of our souls from time to time. Everyone is going to get hurt by someone they love at one point but if you’re clear on who you are dealing with and more importantly who YOU are, from a moral and emotional stand point you’re that much more ahead of the game.

-Teliseha N.

We are living in such interesting times that are teeming with temptations and opportunities for infidelity that a previously overlooked necessity, pre-cheating conversations, has emerged as a lifeline for relationships. The evolution of relationships and the proliferation of social media, dating apps, and online interactions also make the need for such candid conversations more pressing than ever before.

Why were such conversations not necessary before?

In the past, several factors contributed to their omission from the top of a couple’s to-do list, relagating them to the sidelines of relationship discussions.

Societal norms, for instance, once presumed a more rigid structure and perpetuated a belief in the inherent stability of relationships without explicitly addressing fidelity concerns. It was the assumption that trust was implicit and discussions were unnecessary that lulled couples into a sometimes false sense of security.

Additionally, communication methods were limited compared to today’s instant and continuous connectivity that make it easier for certain behaviors or misunderstandings to go unnoticed or unaddressed. However, as societal values and relationship dynamics evolve, the recognition of individual needs and the complexities of human connections has led to a more proactive approach, prompting discussions like “pre-cheating” conversations to safeguard relationships.

Then there was the fact that merely confronting the possibility of infidelity was considered taboo or even mistrustful. Couples feared that initiating such conversations might suggest a lack of trust in their partners or even pave the way for the very doubts they sought to dispel.

Moreover, the absence of digital connectivity which, reduced avenues for potential infidelity due to limited means of communication beyond face-to-face interaction, may have played a part because the opportunities for straying were relatively restricted.

Why are such conversations necessary today?

The times however call for a paradigm shift. Our interconnectedness alone has blurred the lines between innocent interaction and what amounts to potential infidelity. As such, engaging in pre-cheating conversations has become a proactive step towards safeguarding the sanctity of relationships.

When is the best time to have pre-cheating conversations?

“I think people are often concerned that if they try to talk about expectations around exclusivity (or not) in a relationship too early, that it might ‘scare off’ the person they are dating, but, my advice would be that with such an important issue, if you ‘scare them off,’ then that’s a sign the relationship was doomed anyway.”

-Dr. Pamela J. Lannutti, director of the Center for Human Sexuality Studies at Widener University

Granted discussions of this kind is not something that usually comes up or that you want to bring up very early in the relationship but given its importance and the complexities of the subject of infidelity, it is definitely not something you want to leave till it is too late either.

Experts advise that it is most beneficial to have conversations about expectations regarding exclusivity and cheating at a point in the relationship where it’s becoming more serious. This means that once you sense that the relationship is progressing and becoming more significant, discussing shared values about cheating becomes crucial to avoid feelings of disconnection and betrayal.

“Early on, put all your cards on the table and be brutally honest with what you’re looking for. If the person you’re with matches your level of commitment, they’ll provide their expectations and you can both avoid heartache and wasted time.”

-Merlelynn Harris, marriage and family therapist

The 7 crucial areas of discussion

First, take it that discussing fidelity before it becomes an issue is not about assuming the worst, but rather about fortifying the best aspects of your relationship. So having these conversations ensures that your relationship stands strong in the face of modern-day challenges.

Therefore, having these conversations and being on the same page about these crucial areas will illuminate couples on a path of mutual understanding:

1. Expectations and boundaries;

2. Communication styles and preferences;

3. Emotional needs and vulnerabilities;

4. Intimacy and connection;

5. Conflict resolution;

6. Trust and transparency; and

7. Seeking professional help.

How couples can embark on these crucial discussions for optimal results

Express genuine curiosity and concern about each other’s feelings, boundaries, and expectations regarding fidelity in a neutral, non-accusatory manner.

Listen actively and empathetically to understand each other’s perspectives and without judgment. This is good for creating an environment where partners feel safe enough to freely express their concerns and desires.

Due to the fact as relationships evolve, so do individual needs and boundaries, you may need to regularly revisit these discussions to ensure that both partners remain on the same page and aware of any shifts in expectations.

Finally, should the conversations become challenging or maybe, past issues have severely impacted trust, seeking guidance from a professional can provide the supportive framework necessary for constructive discussions.

Conclusion

It is understandable if having these conversations doesn’t appear natural at first, but rest assured it is a subject more and more couples need to discuss to avoid confusion.

Also keep in mind, in modern relationships, that having these conversations is not necessarily an indication of mistrust, but a proactive step toward creating a lasting foundation. It is therefore time to utilize such conversations as a tool for deeper connection and fortifying the bonds between partners.

Photo credit: Etienne Boulanger on Unsplash