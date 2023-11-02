Why Self-Taught Individuals May Outshine Graduates

My mom works as a perioperative nurse.

Last week she faced an unfamiliar task at work — inserting a Meyer’s ring for a woman with a sunken abdomen. None of her colleagues had ever done it before. Neither had she.

I respect nurses very much. They’re always hard-working, swamped with responsibilities, and too often find themselves short-staffed.

In the beginning, they put the task off for a couple of hours. They hoped that a nurse with expertise would show up on the next shift.

But there wasn’t.

Afterwards, I’ve been told, that it’s actually a pretty straightforward task. But when you’re working with people, you want to do things right.

The patient was getting impatient. They had to do something.

In the end, the internet came to the rescue. One of the nurses literally found a comprehensive YouTube tutorial that guided them step by step on how to insert a Meyer’s ring.

I mean, how specific can it get?

Later when the patient was examined by her doctor, he proclaimed that it was the best insertion he’d ever seen.

Become An Expert In (Almost) Any Field

The internet has brought us many treasures. Music, social media, LOTR memes, and job opportunities to mention a few. The best thing the internet has brought us?

Free independent learning.

You no longer have to spend a fortune on Spanish evening classes. You can learn it for free with podcasts, YouTube tutorials, and language learning Apps. With dedication, everyone can become an expert in almost any field.

All you need is a laptop with WiFi.

Bachelor’s Degree Versus Independent Learning

I have a bachelor’s degree in finance.

Don’t take this the wrong way — I’m genuinely grateful for what I’ve learned. But when a semester is over, I reflect on the things I’ve remembered and actually found relevant. Sometimes I realize, that a big portion of it could have been acquired independently in just a few weeks.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

There’s just one issue:

You’re probably going to have a hard time convincing others, that you’re just as qualified in a particular field as one who’s formally educated.

Which might be the case.

Also, many employers still value that piece of paper that signifies qualification. Which, in the end, makes education worth it, if you’re looking to get a good job.

When Can Independent Learning Surpass a College Degree?

Here’s a mind-boggling revelation:

Often, the most valuable insight you can get comes for free. Many teachers and sources of free information actually have hands-on experience in their respective fields.

Just think about all the TED talks you can find for free on YouTube. Dr. Mike’s YouTube Channel ‘Renaissance Periodization’ with thorough tutorials on training. Ben Wilson’s ‘How to Take Over the World’ history podcast. The ‘How to Spanish’ podcast about learning Spanish. Or the global blog ‘Healthline’ with endless information about all aspects of health.

The examples are endless.

Contrast that with my college experience.

Many of my professors educated me about becoming a successful financial advisor, without having ever been one. Or they educated me about managing large property complexes, having yet to do it themselves.

Online, you can:

Be educated by experts with real-life experience Take control of your own learning process Filter through all the noise to learn everything, that YOU find relevant Find a deeper sense of what truly resonates with you

In a world filled with self-proclaimed gurus, the key here is to find the right content.

(I’m not saying you should avoid getting a good education or anything, I’m simply pointing out the possibilities for free independent learning.)

Final thought

I doubt many of you need a link to the YouTube video about the Meyer’s ring.

But it’s a tangible example of just how much, ultra-specific information is out there. Expertise in almost any field can be reached with the right content and a bit of curiosity.

You just have to take responsibility for your own learning and find the right teachers.

…

Let me know your thoughts on this story!

If you enjoyed this story and want to read more like it, please consider following me.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Mimi Thian on Unsplash