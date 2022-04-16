Why the F Do Men Always Come Back?! [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
why do they always come back
what is this phenomenon
someone breaks up with you they decide
they’re no longer interested and then
you can set your watch to it
days weeks months later at some point
you get that text
so first let’s deal with why they come
back
five reasons number one
they’re horny
and they’re also selfish if someone is
coming back just to use you for sex just
to use you for that hit of validation
they have to be both horny and selfish
right it’s a unique pairing of a toxic
kind they don’t make the calculation
that what is simply going to be a hit of
validation for them is going to be
incredibly jarring or potentially even
scarring for you and we also know that
there is a particular kind of intimacy
and sex that comes after a breakup
my friend aubry marcus introduced me to
this phrase reclamation sex which is the
kind of sex that you have with someone
to feel like you’re reclaiming them
after you lost them so what can be
particularly selfish about someone
coming back because
they’re horny and want to hit validation
or intimacy
and intimacy is that it can be a
heightened experience because they’ve
lost you but that sort of makes it all
the more selfish doesn’t it that i want
to come back because it’s exciting to
have that sex
but it’s not really with any intention
it’s just to have
a heightened experience number two they
come back because single life ain’t all
it’s cracked up to be in a relationship
it’s easy to glorify what we would be
doing if we weren’t in a relationship or
who we would be doing if we weren’t in a
relationship
we can think about the freedom because
that’s what it really represents isn’t
it feeling like oh i really want to get
with that person or this person or this
person
it’s not really
about that person it usually is
is a representation of a kind of freedom
that’s been lost that someone wants to
exercise
and
it’s a fantasy being single
and trying to get sex as a man
isn’t easy for a lot of men so a lot of
men experience that kind of
uh anti-climax
so just i’m on fire today with these
even if a guy is the kind of guy
for whom sex comes easily and they can
go and be with whomever they want
doesn’t change the fact that
that’s not a recipe for happiness it’s
not like that worked for him before and
sometimes when a man is in a
relationship he loses touch with the
idea that that didn’t make him happy
before and it becomes this idea of
something that if i could only do that
if i could only hook up with whoever i
want i would be happy life would be
great and of course a lot of guys end up
getting out of a relationship they do
that and it doesn’t work
and when it doesn’t work when the shine
of that fantasy is taken off
they’re left with the reality that wow
turns out happiness isn’t easy anywhere
so if they’ve taken away that variable
that being single is the thing that’s
going to make me happy it’s very easy to
then start to gravitate back
to the thing that you left in the first
place which partly leads us to the third
reason that people come back
it’s comfortable if
they are now single and lonely
it’s comfortable for them to come back
to you
to
reconnect with that validation and that
good feeling and that
feeling of home
that they miss it’s also possible that
they go out and meet somebody else and
have their own heart broken
or experience a kind of denial or
rejection
that makes them want to run back to that
feeling of home run back to that
feeling of comfort it’s also possible
that they need to continue being single
to work through the kinds of
demons they have about being alone the
fear they have of being alone with their
thoughts their emotions
healing their trauma so that they can be
a better person in a new relationship
it’s possible that they go to do that
work but the work is just too hard and
too scary and so they come running back
to the salve the thing that’s going to
distract them from all of that internal
work that they have to do
that’s of course extremely dangerous for
you because it doesn’t mean they’ve
actually healed anything it doesn’t mean
they’ve actually made any progress it’s
just a kind of snap back motion
to the path of least
resistance the fourth reason they come
back which of course is connected to
number three he genuinely
misses you i say connected to the last
point because it can be hard to
distinguish sometimes between someone
really missing you and really missing
the comfort they get from you and it
perhaps could be argued what’s the
difference at a certain point but to be
a bit more optimistic there is the
situation where he just genuinely really
misses you as a human being not just
what you give him
not just the comfort you give him or the
feeling of home but you as a person your
qualities your traits your personality
your
unique energy that he
has felt the light of in his life
and he’s scared to lose that energy he
misses it he’s scared to lose it we
could almost add that as a separate
point really the idea that he’s just
scared to lose you
to somebody else
where he’s a gonna be incredibly jealous
and territorial and
b
he loses the opportunity to have you
back
so there’s a kind of one leads to the
other right feeling like you are this
unique wonderful person who he misses
gives rise to that territorial
competitive
panic
buying state of then i need to
make sure that she’s still there i need
to make sure that i can still reach out
and touch her that she’s not drifted too
far for me to get her back and a lot of
the time when people reaching out
there’s that that quote in swingers
isn’t there that you know they always
seem to know the moment you’re just
about to get over them the moment you’re
just about to be fine again they always
see the ex always seems to know and
that’s when you get the phone call well
i think there’s something to that
there’s something to someone’s instinct
that you are no longer reaching out to
them you’re no longer texting them
you’re no longer calling them you kind
of do have an instinct that oh they’re
no longer reaching out to me
anymore in pain which means that
day by day
they must be drifting further and
therefore it’s just a matter of time
before
they end up meeting somebody else and
then the option to have them back will
be off the table entirely and i can’t
have that so
then a guy rushes back
not out of genuine intent
but out of panic which brings us to the
fifth reason someone comes back
they have come to the realization that
you
genuinely
are what they want so this is
the combination of number four they miss
you
with the realization that they don’t
just miss you they don’t just want to
reach out and touch you and make sure
that you’re still there and available
they genuinely
want you back
for a real relationship
to give you what they couldn’t give you
before now we still have to point out an
obvious danger with this category
the danger that
well firstly
they have a kind of retrospective
ignorance
or forgetting
of the issues that broke the
relationship up in the first place in
other words he is forgetting
the feeling that he had that made him
want to run away that will inevitably
appear again if he hasn’t done any work
on himself or he’s forgetting the parts
of you
that he decided weren’t right for him
what that were the reason he left and in
the missing you
and the distance from you and the
romanticizing of the relationship he’s
grown distant from that feeling that
logic
so there’s that danger
and there’s also the danger that he
can’t deliver there’s the danger that
though he may genuinely
believe
that he wants you back and wants a
relationship
that he can’t actually
deliver on that promise that once it
gets into it he’s not going to be
capable of giving you any more than he
was
before perhaps because he hasn’t
actually changed or actually done any
healing hasn’t actually had any growth
since
the two of you parted ways before so
these five things give rise to the
question what do you do if someone tries
to come back should you take them back
how do you know the difference between
whether they’re horny
just not liking single life just want
comfort just miss you or want a genuine
relationship and even if they want a
genuine genuine relationship with you
how do you know they can actually
deliver on that without getting your
heart broken again so if you are going
to let someone back into your life
follow these three principles
number one
let them back in
slowly and don’t in the process update
your perception of who they are
or what they’re capable of
too
quickly number two
look for evidence of change
over proclamations of desire they may
feel strongly that they want you back
but that does not mean they have changed
and real change can only be measured in
actions over time
it cannot be measured on the day someone
wants you back and number three
set a new standard
for what you need from them in order to
even
entertain letting them back into your
life and whatever that standard is of
what you need needs to be communicated
to them in a way where they confirm that
they’ve heard and understood it
and confirmed that they are willing to
live to that standard that not only
raises your value
but it gives you your exit strategy if
at any point
this person isn’t living to that
standard now let me be clear
the only way
for you to actually do the three things
i just mentioned
is by making sure that they are
underpinned by a genuine level of
confidence in you if that isn’t there
then these standards will disintegrate
as soon as he tests them now the only
way to have that confidence is to not
need this person when they come back you
may want them and the fact that you’re
even willing to entertain letting them
back in is evidence of the fact that you
want them and you want to see where the
relationship goes but you can’t need
them that means that you and your life
have to be in this robust and sturdy
place
so that when someone comes back to you
they can see it in your eyes and hear it
in your voice that you are serious about
this new standard and if it isn’t met
it’s game over now if you want to get
your confidence in your life to a place
that means you don’t need this person
i have something for you three habits
that if you follow them
will build your life and build your
confidence
and they are all in a free guide that i
have for you over at three secrets to
love dot com
go download it now make sure
whatever else you do
you follow this guide so that you can
build up a life that allows you to say
no because only
when you’re capable of saying no
can you say yes
in the right way
you
