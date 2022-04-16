Why the F Do Men Always Come Back?! [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

why do they always come back

what is this phenomenon

someone breaks up with you they decide

they’re no longer interested and then

you can set your watch to it

days weeks months later at some point

you get that text

so first let’s deal with why they come

back

five reasons number one

they’re horny

and they’re also selfish if someone is

coming back just to use you for sex just

to use you for that hit of validation

they have to be both horny and selfish

right it’s a unique pairing of a toxic

kind they don’t make the calculation

that what is simply going to be a hit of

validation for them is going to be

incredibly jarring or potentially even

scarring for you and we also know that

there is a particular kind of intimacy

and sex that comes after a breakup

my friend aubry marcus introduced me to

this phrase reclamation sex which is the

kind of sex that you have with someone

to feel like you’re reclaiming them

after you lost them so what can be

particularly selfish about someone

coming back because

they’re horny and want to hit validation

or intimacy

and intimacy is that it can be a

heightened experience because they’ve

lost you but that sort of makes it all

the more selfish doesn’t it that i want

to come back because it’s exciting to

have that sex

but it’s not really with any intention

it’s just to have

a heightened experience number two they

come back because single life ain’t all

it’s cracked up to be in a relationship

it’s easy to glorify what we would be

doing if we weren’t in a relationship or

who we would be doing if we weren’t in a

relationship

we can think about the freedom because

that’s what it really represents isn’t

it feeling like oh i really want to get

with that person or this person or this

person

it’s not really

about that person it usually is

is a representation of a kind of freedom

that’s been lost that someone wants to

exercise

and

it’s a fantasy being single

and trying to get sex as a man

isn’t easy for a lot of men so a lot of

men experience that kind of

uh anti-climax

so just i’m on fire today with these

even if a guy is the kind of guy

for whom sex comes easily and they can

go and be with whomever they want

doesn’t change the fact that

that’s not a recipe for happiness it’s

not like that worked for him before and

sometimes when a man is in a

relationship he loses touch with the

idea that that didn’t make him happy

before and it becomes this idea of

something that if i could only do that

if i could only hook up with whoever i

want i would be happy life would be

great and of course a lot of guys end up

getting out of a relationship they do

that and it doesn’t work

and when it doesn’t work when the shine

of that fantasy is taken off

they’re left with the reality that wow

turns out happiness isn’t easy anywhere

so if they’ve taken away that variable

that being single is the thing that’s

going to make me happy it’s very easy to

then start to gravitate back

to the thing that you left in the first

place which partly leads us to the third

reason that people come back

it’s comfortable if

they are now single and lonely

it’s comfortable for them to come back

to you

to

reconnect with that validation and that

good feeling and that

feeling of home

that they miss it’s also possible that

they go out and meet somebody else and

have their own heart broken

or experience a kind of denial or

rejection

that makes them want to run back to that

feeling of home run back to that

feeling of comfort it’s also possible

that they need to continue being single

to work through the kinds of

demons they have about being alone the

fear they have of being alone with their

thoughts their emotions

healing their trauma so that they can be

a better person in a new relationship

it’s possible that they go to do that

work but the work is just too hard and

too scary and so they come running back

to the salve the thing that’s going to

distract them from all of that internal

work that they have to do

that’s of course extremely dangerous for

you because it doesn’t mean they’ve

actually healed anything it doesn’t mean

they’ve actually made any progress it’s

just a kind of snap back motion

to the path of least

resistance the fourth reason they come

back which of course is connected to

number three he genuinely

misses you i say connected to the last

point because it can be hard to

distinguish sometimes between someone

really missing you and really missing

the comfort they get from you and it

perhaps could be argued what’s the

difference at a certain point but to be

a bit more optimistic there is the

situation where he just genuinely really

misses you as a human being not just

what you give him

not just the comfort you give him or the

feeling of home but you as a person your

qualities your traits your personality

your

unique energy that he

has felt the light of in his life

and he’s scared to lose that energy he

misses it he’s scared to lose it we

could almost add that as a separate

point really the idea that he’s just

scared to lose you

to somebody else

where he’s a gonna be incredibly jealous

and territorial and

b

he loses the opportunity to have you

back

so there’s a kind of one leads to the

other right feeling like you are this

unique wonderful person who he misses

gives rise to that territorial

competitive

panic

buying state of then i need to

make sure that she’s still there i need

to make sure that i can still reach out

and touch her that she’s not drifted too

far for me to get her back and a lot of

the time when people reaching out

there’s that that quote in swingers

isn’t there that you know they always

seem to know the moment you’re just

about to get over them the moment you’re

just about to be fine again they always

see the ex always seems to know and

that’s when you get the phone call well

i think there’s something to that

there’s something to someone’s instinct

that you are no longer reaching out to

them you’re no longer texting them

you’re no longer calling them you kind

of do have an instinct that oh they’re

no longer reaching out to me

anymore in pain which means that

day by day

they must be drifting further and

therefore it’s just a matter of time

before

they end up meeting somebody else and

then the option to have them back will

be off the table entirely and i can’t

have that so

then a guy rushes back

not out of genuine intent

but out of panic which brings us to the

fifth reason someone comes back

they have come to the realization that

you

genuinely

are what they want so this is

the combination of number four they miss

you

with the realization that they don’t

just miss you they don’t just want to

reach out and touch you and make sure

that you’re still there and available

they genuinely

want you back

for a real relationship

to give you what they couldn’t give you

before now we still have to point out an

obvious danger with this category

the danger that

well firstly

they have a kind of retrospective

ignorance

or forgetting

of the issues that broke the

relationship up in the first place in

other words he is forgetting

the feeling that he had that made him

want to run away that will inevitably

appear again if he hasn’t done any work

on himself or he’s forgetting the parts

of you

that he decided weren’t right for him

what that were the reason he left and in

the missing you

and the distance from you and the

romanticizing of the relationship he’s

grown distant from that feeling that

logic

so there’s that danger

and there’s also the danger that he

can’t deliver there’s the danger that

though he may genuinely

believe

that he wants you back and wants a

relationship

that he can’t actually

deliver on that promise that once it

gets into it he’s not going to be

capable of giving you any more than he

was

before perhaps because he hasn’t

actually changed or actually done any

healing hasn’t actually had any growth

since

the two of you parted ways before so

these five things give rise to the

question what do you do if someone tries

to come back should you take them back

how do you know the difference between

whether they’re horny

just not liking single life just want

comfort just miss you or want a genuine

relationship and even if they want a

genuine genuine relationship with you

how do you know they can actually

deliver on that without getting your

heart broken again so if you are going

to let someone back into your life

follow these three principles

number one

let them back in

slowly and don’t in the process update

your perception of who they are

or what they’re capable of

too

quickly number two

look for evidence of change

over proclamations of desire they may

feel strongly that they want you back

but that does not mean they have changed

and real change can only be measured in

actions over time

it cannot be measured on the day someone

wants you back and number three

set a new standard

for what you need from them in order to

even

entertain letting them back into your

life and whatever that standard is of

what you need needs to be communicated

to them in a way where they confirm that

they’ve heard and understood it

and confirmed that they are willing to

live to that standard that not only

raises your value

but it gives you your exit strategy if

at any point

this person isn’t living to that

standard now let me be clear

the only way

for you to actually do the three things

i just mentioned

is by making sure that they are

underpinned by a genuine level of

confidence in you if that isn’t there

then these standards will disintegrate

as soon as he tests them now the only

way to have that confidence is to not

need this person when they come back you

may want them and the fact that you’re

even willing to entertain letting them

back in is evidence of the fact that you

want them and you want to see where the

relationship goes but you can’t need

them that means that you and your life

have to be in this robust and sturdy

place

so that when someone comes back to you

they can see it in your eyes and hear it

in your voice that you are serious about

this new standard and if it isn’t met

it’s game over now if you want to get

your confidence in your life to a place

that means you don’t need this person

i have something for you three habits

that if you follow them

will build your life and build your

confidence

and they are all in a free guide that i

have for you over at three secrets to

love dot com

go download it now make sure

whatever else you do

you follow this guide so that you can

build up a life that allows you to say

no because only

when you’re capable of saying no

can you say yes

in the right way

you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Shutterstock